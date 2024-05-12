Softball drops season finale at UC Davis, 2-1





DAVIS, California. The University of Hawai'i softball team (20-26, 13-12 Big West) fell 2-1 in the 2024 season finale to UC Davis at La Rue Field. Hawai'i ends the season in fourth place in the Big West with a winning percentage of .520. Both teams escaped early trouble and the game remained scoreless until the fifth inning. UH broke through by scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning. With two out, Clinical Office reached base safely on a throwing error by the third baseman and advanced to third base during the play. Isabella Martinez followed by an RBI double to the right-centerfield gap to drive in Keliinoi from third for a 1-0 lead. UH and Kostrencich had retired nine straight Aggies between the second and fourth innings. But UH started the bottom of the fifth with two errors on defense and both runners scored on a triple to right by Leah Polson, jumping over UH to a 2-1 lead. UH starter Addison Kostrencich took the loss in a complete game effort, allowing two runs with a walk and two strikeouts. UC Davis' starter Sarah Reineman pitched three shutout innings to start the game, giving up a single, two walks and a strikeout, but played no role in the decision. Kennedi Brown earned the win in relief, finishing the season at 9-13 overall. Brown pitched the final four innings, allowing one run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. For Hawai'I, it marked the end of an era with nine Rainbow Wahine Chloe Agueda , Mya'Liah Bethea , Malia Xiao Gin , Haley Johnson , Clinical Office , McKenna Kostyszyn , Dallas Millwood , Maya Nakamura And Piper Neri concluding their UH career. #HawaiiSB

