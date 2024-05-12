Sports
Alabama Football adds 10 major offensive linemen from the transfer portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is making a new addition through the transfer portal. According to On3 Sports, former Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark is transferring to Alabama to join the Crimson Tide.
VanDeMark played in 18 games for Michigan State over the past two seasons, making eight starts, mostly at right wing. He comes to Tuscaloosa with some sense of familiarity, having played for current Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic the past three seasons.
The redshirt junior will be Alabama's sixth addition to the roster after A-Day, joining offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, kicker Graham Nicholson, safeties Kameron Howard and King Mack and cornerback DaShawn Jones.
The 6-foot-1, 325-pound lineman fills a key need for Alabama as the Tide lacked veteran depth behind Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsfor and Jaeden Roberts.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said at Regions Tradition that he still expects Brailsford to join the team once summer activities begin, but the addition of VanDeMark gives the Crimson Tide some much-needed insurance.
He is a product of St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, NJ, and was considered a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021. The 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 29 offensive lineman nationally and the No. 8 prospect from the class of 2021. New Jersey as a high school student.
