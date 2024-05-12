Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in action – where are Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray? | Tennis news

Everything you need to know about the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, including draws, dates and why Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray won't be there…

Who will be in action in Rome on Sunday?

Djokovic saw the funny side of things when he showed up at the Italian Open wearing a helmet after being accidentally hit by a bottle after his match on Friday



A large group of tennis stars will be in action on Sunday live on Sky Sportsincluding Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Anna Kalinskaya, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin.

Djokovic said he was fine after he was accidentally hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs after his opening win on Friday.

But Djokovic took no further risks as he turned up for training at the Foro Italico on Saturday and donned a bike helmet as he met fans again.

The number 1 in the world faces the number 32 in the world Alejandro Tabilo of Chile. The 26-year-old is 15-9 for the season, including a first ATP title in Auckland earlier this year.

Djokovic was hit on the head by a bottle while signing autographs



Here you can follow the latest scores, with Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz also playing on Sunday.

Aryna Sabalenka was given a stern test against Katie Volynets in her opening match



Why don't the British duo Murray and Raducanu play?

The British duo Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will not participate in the Italian capital this year.

Murray has been practicing on clay as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury and will return to action on the ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux next week before playing at the Geneva Open, indicating he plans to play at the French Open later this month to play.

Andy Murray celebrated his 29th birthday in 2016 by beating Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final with possibly his biggest match point ever…



The 36-year-old, who is expected to retire sometime this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

Raducanu's current plans are to compete in Strasbourg, but she will also be in contention for the French Open unless she receives a wildcard into the main draw.

Elsewhere, in the men's division, home favorite Jannik Sinner (hip) and Carlos Alcaraz (forearm) are also absent due to injury, while defending champion Elina Rybakina has withdrawn due to illness.

Colin Fleming and Anne Keothavong debate whether Emma Raducanu should play French Open qualifying after her disappointing opening round loss at the Madrid Open



What is the Italian Open?

Daniil Medvedev defeated Holger Rune to win the Italian Open last year





The third ATP Masters 1000 clay court event of the season will see the world's best players go head-to-head in the tournament, held at the iconic Foro Italico in Rome.

World champion Novak Djokovic returns to action in preparation for the French Open, with 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal hoping to continue building towards Roland Garros at the tournament where he is a fourteen-time champion.

As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds at the Italian Open get a bye in the first round, so enter the tournament in the second round.

The game starts at 10am UK time every day until Thursday 16 May when it starts at 12pm. There will be evening sessions starting at 6pm each day until finals weekend when play starts at 12pm on both days.

The finals will be held on the weekend of May 18.

Who are the defending Italian Open champions?

Elena Rybakina defends the women's singles title at Foro Italico





Medvedev won the 2023 singles title, his first trophy on clay, with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune.

Rybakina won the second WTA 1000 title of her career last year, beating Anhelina Kalinina in the final 6-4 1-0 ret. Kalinina retired in the final with a left thigh injury.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Discover all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours



In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 – the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 – you can see all the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete throughout the clay court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250) – May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) – May 20-26

Strasbourg International (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) – May 20-2

Morocco Open (WTA 250) – May 20-26

