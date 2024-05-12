Athletics competes during the last chance at BW





BEREA, Ohio (May 11, 2024) The Denison University men's and women's track and field teams sent seven men and four women to compete in the Harrison Dillard Twilight track meet on Friday, May 10, hosted at Baldwin Wallace University. Ari Skolnik finished fourth in the men's 110 meter hurdles final with a time of 14.74 seconds. His time of 14.51 seconds at the North Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships last week ranks No. 29 in NCAA Division III. Sophia Ellerkmann finished fifth in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 57.12 seconds. Her school record of 56.30 seconds at the Tennessee Invitation earlier this season ranks No. 20 in NCAA Division III. Chris Slater finished ninth in the men's shot put with a jump of 15.48 meters. His throw of 15.63 meters (51' 3.5″) at the Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational ranks No. 46 in NCAA Division III. Anaya Jolivette placed 10th in the women's 200 meter dash at 25.60 seconds and was 12th in the women's long jump at 5.05 meters (16' 7″). Jolivette's time of 24.86 seconds in the 200 set at the NCAC Outdoor Championships is tied with number 40 in Division III. They also finished in the top-15 in their respective events Amy Pollack in 10th place in the women's hammer throw (42.97 meters), Tyler Miller in 12th place in the men's long jump (6.21 meters), and Liam Quinlan in 15th place in the men's high jump (1.87 meters). Quinlan also set a new personal record in the men's 200 meter sprint with a time of 23.27 seconds. TOP-10 FINISHES: Ari Skolnik fourth place in the final of the men's 110 meter hurdles 14.74 seconds

