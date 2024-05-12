Alabama football lands Michigan State lineman





Alabama Football added a new offensive lineman from the transfer portal after the spring. Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark will transfer to the Crimson Tide, he told On3. He saw time as a starter in each of the past two seasons for the Spartans, including seven starts in 2023. VanDeMark is a former three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was his top recruiter at Michigan State and became his position coach in East Lansing. VanDeMark is a 6-foot-1, 320-pound lineman from Lodi, New Jersey. VanDeMark becomes the second offensive lineman to join the Crimson Tide through the transfer portal this spring, joining Kadyn Proctor; Proctor left Alabama after his freshman season to transfer to Iowa, but rejoined the Crimson Tide after a few months. The addition of VanDeMark brings valuable experience and depth to the interior of the offensive line. James Brockermeyer, who was vying for the center opening, entered the transfer portal after the spring. Alabama returns Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts at guard, but the interior experience needed to be strengthened. Starting center Seth McLaughlin entered the portal after the 2023 season and Darrian Dalcourt had exhausted his eligibility. Alabama added center Parker Brailsford from Washington to the transfer portal, but he missed much of the spring. The transfer portal closed at the end of April, but players who have signed up are still deciding where to play next as selections near finality. MORE:Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! KALEN DEBOER:Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about Alabama's new football coach HUNT GOOD BREAD:How Alabama Football Player Kalen DeBoer Took a Nick Saban Signing Class Together | Good bread Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/college/football/2024/05/11/alabama-football-geno-vandemark-michigan-state-transfer-portal-offensive-line/73601347007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos