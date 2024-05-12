Nikolaj Ehlers has the speed that Minnesota desperately needs – Minnesota Wild

This has the potential to be a very interesting offseason for the Minnesota Wild. Then GM Bill Guerin surprisingly After purchasing the contracts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, many pointed to the 2025 offseason as their window to add pieces to compete. The theory would be that their abundance of young talent would develop into form, and they would mix it with a few key veteran additions, using their newfound cap flexibility to build a real competitor around Kirill Kaprizov to create.

But the Wild could be creative in moving up that timeline. With the Wild still locked into nearly $15 million in dead cap hits for the 2024-2025 season, the NHL announced the salary cap could rise nearly $5 million league-wide this spring.

Michael Russo has come forward The Athletics Several times he feels that the Wild is earmarks that $5 million raise to target a forward who will replace the enigma Marcus Johansson in their top six. Just a few weeks ago we started looking through the list of potential free agency, and they identified David Perron as one of the top names.

While a veteran like Perron would help the Wild, his limited aging skills don't exactly make him an inspiring addition to a team hoping to return to the playoffs next season.

However, Guerin can get more creative than pursuing the free agent market, where his options are limited. Even after Marco Rossi and Brock Faber were promoted to the NHL club, the Wild retain a deep prospect pool, including blue-chippers Danila Yurov and Jesper Wallstedt.

Having a deep prospect pool is great, but it's clear the Wild need to start winning and advance beyond the first round in the postseason. While there is no indication that Kaprizov wants to test free agency after his contract expires in 2026, it is still paramount that they prove to him that they will compete by then. Does Guerin really want to continue expanding his prospect pool when those resources could now be used to improve his team?

We certainly don't think so. And if free agency won't make the Wild a difference-maker in their top six, perhaps they can achieve this via trade? Certainly, this involves giving up assets to acquire a player, rather than just a contract in free agency. However, with their rapidly growing prospect pool, there isn't room for all of them to fit into St. Paul's roster. If there was ever a time to trade futures for an impact player, now would be the time.

It's time to start identifying such targets. Given their cap limitations, the Wild should identify a player on a somewhat team-friendly deal, with the idea of ​​extending it at the market rate once they have the cap space starting next summer.

This makes our first goal is Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets. Yeah, I know what you're thinking: There's no way two division rivals would entertain each other with a player as dynamic as Ehlers. And you wouldn't be wrong. However, Ehlers is exactly the type of player the Wild can/should target. While not likely, Guerin would be wise to overpay if necessary in this situation.

First, let's take a look at why Ehlers is the perfect target for the Wild. He has one year left on his contract, with a cap hit of $6 million. A perennial goalscorer with 25 goals and top speed, Ehlers will likely earn a raise as he looks for a new contract at the age of 29. Winnipegs extensions for mark scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck in action this season. Key players such as Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli and talented youngster Cole Perfetti will receive new contracts this summer. Even if it's expected next summer, Winnipeg can expand artists like Alex Iafallo, Gabe VilardiMason Appleton, and Vladislav Namestnikov above Ehlers.

Why? Because Ehler's ice time with the Jets has been a bit confusing over the years. Last year, Ehlers was perhaps at his best, with 25 goals and 36 assists, not to mention he was a career-best +27. But Ehlers found himself in a similar spot in Winnipeg's pecking order as he did years ago when he sent players over the boards, at 12th.e total in average time on ice, and 7e among the attackers. That ice time fell below that of Appleton, Kyle Lowry and Vilardi, all three of whom Ehlers nearly doubled their point totals.

Watching him play, it's hard to imagine why Winnipeg's coaching staff stopped using him.



Ehlers is a dynamic skater and puck carrier, making him a real threat on the rush. The Wild struggled in this area last year when the puck was on almost everyone's stick except Kaprizov.



When you compare Ehlers' skill set to those of the options in free agency, it's easy to see why parting with future assets would be worth it. Now Winnipegs coach Rick Bowness has announced his pensionPerhaps the new coach will see Ehlers in a better light and want to make him a bigger part of their offense. If not, Ehlers might be wise to look for a new team to give him more opportunities.

What would it take for the Wild to acquire Ehlers? Luckily for Guerin, he has a good comparison to start with from his trade of dynamic goal scorer Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles a few summers ago. Fiala was coming off an 85-point season, and Guerin was able to parlay that into the No. 19 overall pick in that summer's draft and Brock Faber in the second round.

Of course, knowing what we now know about Faber, the Los Angeles Kings probably would have preferred to draft another prospect. But at the time, the trade value for a dynamic scoring winger was set at a mid-first round pick plus a second-level prospect. If that's the case now, Ehlers would likely cherish a similar return for Winnipeg. Considering the Wild are a division rival, they should probably offer a little more than any other team.

Would jump to 13e The general choice for next month is the sweetener needed on top of the 19e In general, choose the Wild you got from trading Fiala? Money would also have to go, so perhaps the Jets would be interested in an acquisition Philip Gustavsson as a backup for Vezina finalist Helleybuck to replace the loss of Laurent Brossoit in free agency? If they add one of their many blue-line prospects, the Wild certainly have a package attractive enough for Winnipeg to send Ehlers to Minnesota.

Ehlers would fit perfectly into the Wilds' top six, and the pieces are in place if Guerin wants to get creative with the open spot on the left wing of the second line. Ehlers would be the best available option if Winnipeg wanted to trade him this summer.