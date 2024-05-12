Track teams make history in their debut at BIG EAST Championships





VILLANOVA, Pa. — The first trip to the BIG EAST Championships was a success for Creighton Track as it broke two school records and earned points in three events in its debut. Marcos González made history Friday night when he recorded CU's first-ever points at the league championships with a sixth-place finish in the steeplechase, finishing the 3,000-meter race in a season-best time of 9:08.98, just shy of his school record. from 9:06.50. “It's a big moment for our program and a special moment for an incredible young man and his family,” the head coach said Chris Gannon after Thursday's race. “This means so much on so many levels.” The Bluejays closed out the championships Saturday afternoon by collecting points in the 4×800 relay on both the men's and women's sides. The women earned their first points when they finished eighth in a time of 9:16.88. Said Christians , Carly Manchester , Anika Nettekoven And Alexis Huddin composed the relay that etched his name in Bluejay's history book. The men did even better and finished fourth in a time of 7:31.74. Creighton was sixth after two laps Brian Hiltebrand before a strong leg out Jake Ziebarth moved the Jays up two spots with a thrilling 800 of 1:50.56. He passed the baton to Ryan Hendrikson , which kept CU within striking distance of the leaders. Four teams finished within two seconds in the race for third place, with Bluejay senior Michael Buckley holding off runners from Providence and UConn on the home stretch to secure fourth place. “It was a great performance in the men's 4×800 to conclude our first BIG EAST Championships,” said Gannon. “It was nice to see the women competing for points in the relay as well.” Claire Pyne had the honor of becoming CU's first-ever competitor at the BIG EAST Track Championships on Thursday night, racing to a 12th-place finish in the 10,000 meters. CU's first man to participate was Ryan Montera , who completed Thursday's 10,000-meter race in a program record of 30:50.56. Montera's time was 25 seconds better than the previous school mark, also achieved by Montera. Logan Piper also set a school record with his time of 56:76 in the 400 hurdles, an improvement over the previous mark of 56.97. Piper's time earned him an 11th-place finish. So were others who competed this weekend in Villanova Scarlett Parelman in the tower chase (14th, 11:52.05), Tommy Murray in the 1500 11th (3:55.72) and Hiltebrand in the 800 (15th in 1:53.65). “All in all, another good season to build on. We are bringing back a core group of our top athletes and adding another good recruiting class.” The BIG EAST Championships were the final track meet of the spring for the Bluejays, with almost the entire CU team returning in the fall for the cross country season. “We have to continue to raise the floor,” Gannon said. “That's something we've been able to do every year. We know there's work to be done and we'll get back to it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2024/5/11/mens-cross-country-track-track-teams-make-history-in-debut-at-big-east-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos