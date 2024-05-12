Rickey Foggie has resigned as coach of the Arena Football League's Minnesota Myth





The Arena Football League's Minnesota Myth has played just two games of the 2024 season and already the team needs to find a new coach. On Friday, Rickey Foggie resigned as Myth coach. The former Gophers star quarterback, who was also the signal caller for the Minnesota Fighting Pike in the Arena League in its lone season in 1996, confirmed the news but provided no further comment Friday. Later Friday, Javon Hering, Myth's special teams coordinator, announced on the X platform that he has resigned. The dismissal is the latest episode of turmoil involving the Myth of the Arena Football League, which restarted this season after a 16-year hiatus due to bankruptcy. Before last Saturday's home opener, a 47-12 win over the Philadelphia Soul at Target Center, the Myth issued a statement saying the game would go on. There were rumblings of unrest among players over working conditions and payment deferrals. The Myth is owned by Diana Hutton, who is married to AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton, a Minneapolis lawyer and former Gophers football player. Already this season, the league has seen one team go bankrupt, another move and a third have players evicted from a team hotel because their bills weren't paid. The Myth (1-1) was scheduled to play the Albany Firebirds on Saturday at Target Center, but with the Timberwolves at home for Games 3 and 4 of their NBA playoff series against Denver, Minnesota's game was moved to Monday in Albany, N.Y. The next home game is scheduled for May 18 at 1 p.m. against the Wichita Regulators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/rickey-foggie-resigns-minnesota-myth-arena-football-league-gophers-javon-herring-lee-hutton/600365154/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos