Women's tennis falls to Middlebury in NCAA second round





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. The No. 42 TCNJ women's tennis team battled in two of three doubles flights and in a handful of second sets in singles, but No. 10 Middlebury proved too much in a 5-0 loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday at MIT. The Panthers, after a run of six consecutive Final Fours, advanced to Sunday's regional final against the host Engineers. FOR THE RECORD Middlebury moved to 14-5 on the year, while TCNJ finished the season with an overall mark of 17-3 DOUBLE The Panthers quickly took a lead with an 8-0 win from Nathalie van der Reis and Lulu Wu at No. 3

Zoe Albert And Chase Eisenberg Middlebury's Sahana Raman and Amy Delman, who reached the quarter-finals of the ITA Cup in the autumn, are a stiff battle in the top flight. Trailing 4–2, the Lions' main duo ran away three games in a row to take a 5–4 lead, but the Panthers managed to take the next four games and an 8–5 decision.

And Middlebury's Sahana Raman and Amy Delman, who reached the quarter-finals of the ITA Cup in the autumn, are a stiff battle in the top flight. Trailing 4–2, the Lions' main duo ran away three games in a row to take a 5–4 lead, but the Panthers managed to take the next four games and an 8–5 decision. Hoping to steal a point, Aira Abalos And Marcella Warner were locked in a slugfest with Claudia Miller and Gena Huang at No. 2, staying within a game with each substitution until Miller and Huang used a late break to turn a 6-5 thriller into another 8-5 final SINGLES Van der Reis made it 4-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 5, and Delman took the tie with a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 4

The other four courts were cramped. Albert (No. 2) and Robinson (No. 6) were both at 4-4 in their respective second sets, while Eisenberg (No. 3) trailed just 5-4 in hers.

Abalos was 6-2, 4-1 and No. 1 COMMENTS TCNJ extended its streak of seasons with an NCAA Tournament first-round victory to 17 with Friday's 5-0 victory over Manhattanville

Eisenberg completed her stellar TCNJ career with an overall record of 116-35 (46-15 in singles and 70-20 in doubles); she won a career-high 37 matches as a senior

Abalos and Warner were nearly unbeatable this season, winning all 19 of their dual matches until Miller and Huang held them off on Saturday.

Warner suffered her first defeat of the year in both singles and doubles

The Lions' four-member group of freshman standouts, Albert (41-10), Priyadarshini (40-9), Robinson (36-11) and Warner (42-5), combined for a 159-35 overall mark this season

