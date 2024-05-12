Sports
Girls' 3A Individual Tennis: D'Evelyn sweeps singles titles
COLORADO SPRINGS – Only a small handful of schools in the state can match the tradition of tennis excellence at DEvelyn High School. That tradition of excellence was on full display this morning in Colorado Springs, and somewhat unexpectedly in the afternoon as well.
After an hour of rain delay, followed by another hour-plus wait for the courts to dry, the sun came out and the Jaguars left Memorial Park after making a statement for the ages. Nicole Celechovsky, Evelyn Oltmans and Sofia Cieslewicz won today's individual 3A girls tennis titles. Someone called it singles by show of force.
For seniors Oltmans and Cieslewicz, today's triumphs fit a well-rehearsed script. Oltmans finished second in the state bracket last year at #1 singles, while Cieslewicz came into action today with two #3 state singles titles to her name. It's hard to come to state tennis with more high-end experience than these two brought to the table today.
For Celechovsky, however, today it was a matter of taking a new path. Just a freshman, Celechovsky had a lot to prove this season, starting with unseating Oltmans for the #1 singles position at DEvelyn. One of the most important things Celechovsky learned along the way is that it's a lot of fun to be on a team, and they definitely helped me.
If you paid close enough attention, some of that help was on display in today's championship games. Oltmans played on a field next to Celechovsky and threw reassuring and encouraging words in Celechovsky's direction at every opportunity. In some ways it was like having a coach inside the fence.
Celechovsky later noted of Oltmans, “She is always such a great leader and very hopeful.” It is certainly a great experience to have her on the team.
But Celechovsky played her own decisive role in making the day a great experience. Celechovsky showed an understanding of the game that belies her years, excelling in her basic game with only occasional trips to the net. Throughout the match, she kept Colorado Academy's Mira Leon mostly enthralled with targeted hard volleys, forcing the standout Mustang freshman to spend too much time on her heels to ever successfully battle Celechovsky.
Celechovsky's 6-2, 6-2 win accurately reflected the dominance she exerted on the court throughout the match.
I'm more of a starter, Celechovsky admitted. But I've been working on my net skills lately, so I was happy to be able to hit some volleys and get to the net a bit during the match.
When she came on the net, it was usually with enormous success.
Oltmans made her own short work of #2 singles. Oltmans won against Heilige Familie junior Annabelle Kenny 6-1, 6-2. As you might expect from someone who finished second to No. 1 singles last spring, Oltmans dominated in every aspect of the match.
Without DEvelyn's show of power at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, Oltmans might have been tempted to think about what could have happened.
It felt like my state game when I played against Nicole during tryouts, Oltmans admitted.
But Oltmans discovered that the joy of competing for – and with – a team more than made up for what was lost in what could have been.
I knew it was coming. I played with her [Celechovsky] about six years now. It was tight at the tryouts and I wouldn't want anyone else to be the No. 1 single on our team. Oltmans smiled and added: Fighting for a team is my favorite activity. Making the sport more individual is a lot more difficult for me.
Today Oltmans fought for her team for the last time in DEvelyn green-black. Her joy at her teammates' success, as well as her own, made it clear that it was well worth the journey.
Today the individual tennis would be celebrated. But somehow, the girls at DEvelyn found a way to make it all about team. There is no chance in the world that anyone can take that away from them.
In other championship matches on the day, Colorado Academy pair Anna Johnson and Violet Tetzeli claimed the #1 doubles title, the Peak to Peak tandem of Josie Adams and Molly Kolachov prevailed at #2 doubles, Holy Family's Kenna Dietz and Raelynn Pickup won at No. 3 doubles, and Emily Archie and Bea Wadsworth of Colorado Academy came out on top at No. 4 doubles.
|
Sources
2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2024/5/11/girls-tennis-3a-girls-individual-tennis-d-evelyn-sweeps-singles-titles.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Girls' 3A Individual Tennis: D'Evelyn sweeps singles titles
- Maryland men's lacrosse overtakes Princeton in NCAA tournament
- The United States is accustomed to drawing red lines for its adversaries. How does it work for allies? : NPR
- Sarfarosh 25th Anniversary Screening: I'm getting messages on Facebook saying Tum asli Gulfam Hasan ho; The greatest happiness is that the film is very popular in Pakistan Naseeruddin Shah 25: Bollywood News
- The CDC restricts pets from entering the United States.What you need to know
- Imran Khan thinks fame is a 'ridiculous and fleeting thing'
- Mother's Day 2024: Show Mom How Much You Care With These Bollywood Songs!
- Jr. Blues forward Wright signs NAHL Tender | North American Tier III Hockey League
- Paulina Porizkova advocates for colorful midi dresses
- Wary of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, old enemies Turkey and Greece test friendship initiative
- This flop film starred Star Kid, which marked the South actress' Bollywood debut, made for Rs 120 crore, earned barely…
- Celebrate Mother's Day with Heartfelt Bollywood Movies