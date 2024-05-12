Girls' 3A Individual Tennis: D'Evelyn sweeps singles titles

COLORADO SPRINGS – Only a small handful of schools in the state can match the tradition of tennis excellence at DEvelyn High School. That tradition of excellence was on full display this morning in Colorado Springs, and somewhat unexpectedly in the afternoon as well.

After an hour of rain delay, followed by another hour-plus wait for the courts to dry, the sun came out and the Jaguars left Memorial Park after making a statement for the ages. Nicole Celechovsky, Evelyn Oltmans and Sofia Cieslewicz won today's individual 3A girls tennis titles. Someone called it singles by show of force.

For seniors Oltmans and Cieslewicz, today's triumphs fit a well-rehearsed script. Oltmans finished second in the state bracket last year at #1 singles, while Cieslewicz came into action today with two #3 state singles titles to her name. It's hard to come to state tennis with more high-end experience than these two brought to the table today.

For Celechovsky, however, today it was a matter of taking a new path. Just a freshman, Celechovsky had a lot to prove this season, starting with unseating Oltmans for the #1 singles position at DEvelyn. One of the most important things Celechovsky learned along the way is that it's a lot of fun to be on a team, and they definitely helped me.

If you paid close enough attention, some of that help was on display in today's championship games. Oltmans played on a field next to Celechovsky and threw reassuring and encouraging words in Celechovsky's direction at every opportunity. In some ways it was like having a coach inside the fence.

Celechovsky later noted of Oltmans, “She is always such a great leader and very hopeful.” It is certainly a great experience to have her on the team.

But Celechovsky played her own decisive role in making the day a great experience. Celechovsky showed an understanding of the game that belies her years, excelling in her basic game with only occasional trips to the net. Throughout the match, she kept Colorado Academy's Mira Leon mostly enthralled with targeted hard volleys, forcing the standout Mustang freshman to spend too much time on her heels to ever successfully battle Celechovsky.

Celechovsky's 6-2, 6-2 win accurately reflected the dominance she exerted on the court throughout the match.

I'm more of a starter, Celechovsky admitted. But I've been working on my net skills lately, so I was happy to be able to hit some volleys and get to the net a bit during the match.

When she came on the net, it was usually with enormous success.

Oltmans made her own short work of #2 singles. Oltmans won against Heilige Familie junior Annabelle Kenny 6-1, 6-2. As you might expect from someone who finished second to No. 1 singles last spring, Oltmans dominated in every aspect of the match.

Without DEvelyn's show of power at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, Oltmans might have been tempted to think about what could have happened.

It felt like my state game when I played against Nicole during tryouts, Oltmans admitted.

But Oltmans discovered that the joy of competing for – and with – a team more than made up for what was lost in what could have been.

I knew it was coming. I played with her [Celechovsky] about six years now. It was tight at the tryouts and I wouldn't want anyone else to be the No. 1 single on our team. Oltmans smiled and added: Fighting for a team is my favorite activity. Making the sport more individual is a lot more difficult for me.

Today Oltmans fought for her team for the last time in DEvelyn green-black. Her joy at her teammates' success, as well as her own, made it clear that it was well worth the journey.

Today the individual tennis would be celebrated. But somehow, the girls at DEvelyn found a way to make it all about team. There is no chance in the world that anyone can take that away from them.

In other championship matches on the day, Colorado Academy pair Anna Johnson and Violet Tetzeli claimed the #1 doubles title, the Peak to Peak tandem of Josie Adams and Molly Kolachov prevailed at #2 doubles, Holy Family's Kenna Dietz and Raelynn Pickup won at No. 3 doubles, and Emily Archie and Bea Wadsworth of Colorado Academy came out on top at No. 4 doubles.