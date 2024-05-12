Softball wins second CAA championship





WILMINGTON, North Carolina The UNCW softball team claimed its second Coastal Athletic Association championship in three seasons with an epic seventh-inning comeback over Campbell, winning 3-1 in the winner-take-all championship game Saturday afternoon at Boseman Field. The Seahawks (33-21) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning after the Camels (37-21-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. UNCW won four matches in four days, including a pair of wins over top-seeded Campbell. The Seahawks will find out their NCAA regional destination during the NCAA Softball Selection Show on Sunday at 7 p.m. A special viewing party will be held at Walk-On's on Oleander Drive beginning one hour before the show. UNCW's late rally capped off two Saturday games between the Seahawks and Camels. Campbell won elimination matches against Hofstra, Delaware and UNCW on Friday and Saturday, forcing a winner-take-all match against UNCW. Junior Kara hammock (17-6) went the distance for the third time in the CAA tournament and was named CAA Most Outstanding Player. Graduate students Maria Sobataka And Skylar Stockton together with freshmen Madison Biddle were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Hammock's Hannah Leierer and Camel (5-8) traded scoreless frames until the Camels scored the game's first run on an RBI single by Lindsay Lumsden, making it 1-0. Campbell entered the final inning. Outfielder Morgan Britt started the seventh with an infield single near the third base line and Sobataka was hit by a pitch a batter later. The Camels then replaced Leierer with CAA Pitcher of the Year Isabella Smith, who defeated the Seahawks in the first game on Saturday to force the final game. Smith ran freshman year Allison Corbin on five pitches to load the bases with no outs. After Biddle reached fielder's choice out, junior Lauren Cope bounced a ball to the short stop. The throw to the backstop allowed two Seahawks to score with two in scoring position. Catcher Jentri Meadows then drove home another run on an RBI groundout back to Smith to give the Seahawks a 3-1 lead. Hammock then retired the Camels to send the Seahawks to the NCAA Tournament in the bottom of the seventh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2024/5/11/softball-wins-second-caa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

