Urban Meyer believes NIL in college football has evolved into cheating: 'That's not the intention'

Three-time national champion coach Urban Meyer has taken aim at the current status of name, image and likeness monetization in college football, calling it “cheating” during an interview on the “Lou Holtz show.The 59-year-old three-time national champion said NIL is “great” but lamented the “arms race” it has created.

“If you're a female basketball player, like that great girl from Iowa, and they want to put her on a billboard and pay her, they should be able to do that,” Meyer said. “But that's not what happened. What happened is the arms race of raising money from donors and the donors simply paying players. That's what I understand is happening, and I don't like it.”

Meyer last coached in college football during the 2018 season. Although that was only six years ago, it was a much different era. Since Meyer's seven-year career at Ohio State ended, the arrival of NIL, unrestricted transfers and conference realignment have turned the sport upside down.

“If Lou Holtz or Urban Meyer or Marvin Harrison Jr. or CJ Stroud want to use their name and help sell cars, help a business, that's great,” Meyer said. “But to have a 17-year-old demand money for a visit, to pay these players a lot of money to visit a charity for 20 minutes and have them write you a check for $50,000, that's cheating. is not what this is all about. I'm very disappointed with where it's gone.”

While a large-scale revenue sharing model is in its developmental stages in college athletics, player compensation remains stuck in the collective model under the guise of “NIL” for now, which doesn't sit well with Meyer.

“There are things called collectives, where they take money from donors and get a big, huge amount of money and pay players,” he said. “That is not the intention.”

