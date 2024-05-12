Sports
Hubert Hurkacz beats Rafael Nadal in Rome | ATP tour
Match report
Beautiful Hurkacz beats Nadal in Rome
Seventh seed beats record 10-time champion at Foro Italico
May 11, 2024
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Hubert Hurkacz eliminates Rafael Nadal in straight sets in Rome on Saturday.
By ATP staff
Hubert Hurkacz produced a first-class performance in the second round on Saturday to beat Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. With his 6-1, 6-3 victory, the seventh seed may have ended Nadal's illustrious career at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome.
Hurkacz survived an opening marathon match by serving, saving five break points, before asserting his authority with a combination of big serves and powerful groundstrokes. The No. 9 in the PIF ATP Rankings claimed victory in his first Lexus ATP Head2Head clash with Nadal in 93 minutes, his first victory at the Foro Italico since 2020.
“I'm definitely very proud of myself,” Hurkacz said, when asked how he felt he handled the occasion. Playing Rafa is something special. It's just different, especially on clay, the surface he has dominated for the past twenty years. No one will ever have a record like him on this surface.
“At the end of the day, he's just bigger than the sport. So many people follow him and he's inspired so many guys, so I'm just really happy to have had that experience today.
HUBI POWER
Hurkacz ends Nadal's time in Rome with a straight sets sensation @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/HGXU8asRLm
— ATP tour (@atptour) May 11, 2024
Nadal is a record ten-time champion in Rome and has a record of 70-9 in the Italian capital. After winning a three-set battle against Zizou Bergs on Thursday, the 37-year-old raised his level in the early stages against Hurkacz. However, it was not enough to stop the attack from the Pole, who saved all seven break points he faced in the match, according to Infosys ATP Stats.
It's very special. We just had the opportunity to practice, Hurkacz said. Growing up, looking up to him and seeing him win all those titles, obviously here and at Roland Garros, it was just a special experience.
I really wanted to play with him, especially on clay, so just being able to share the court with him, especially the atmosphere at the start of the match, how people really love him and support him. It's hard to explain in words, but the whole atmosphere around the start of the match was just different.
The nature of Hurkacz's victory seemed unlikely after the first two games of the competition. After saving Nadals five break points to maintain the 1-0 lead, the Pole missed two break opportunities of his own in the second game.
Those were probably the longest three games I will ever play in my life, Hurkacz said of the opening substitution. I think I found my serve and that definitely helped build my confidence. Actually, after those long matches I got into a pretty good rhythm and I felt: okay, I can continue like this forever.
I was just trying to compete. Obviously the score looks like this, but I knew I had to be at the top of my game for the entire match. If I had fallen just a little, he would be right back there. That was really the hard part, and I tried to deal with it the best I could.
Hurkacz will then try to reach the fourth round in Rome for the first time against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The 25th-seeded Argentinian earlier defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 7-5 to seal his place in the third round.
|
