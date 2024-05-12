Central London hosts Hockey Fest





Ball hockey players of all ages converged on central London this weekend for the annual Hockey Fest. It's cool to be able to close the streets and bring hundreds of teams to central London, says Mariah Kaymyriah, events director of Hockey Fest. The event, based in London, will travel across North America through Sunday. With music at every rink on Dufferin Avenue, Wellington Street and in Victoria Park, and food trucks on site, the event was dubbed the Lollapalooza of street hockey by Barstool Sports. The defending champions were 7-0 last year, so we came to turn it back, said 17-year-old Carson Thompson. He added: What's not to like about playing hockey on the road, and now that our season is over, it's great to get out there. We are a bunch of double-A, single-A and MD grinders. Carson Thompson (far left) rallies his team as they get ready for the second half of their game at Hockey Fest in London, Ont. on May 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Teams came from all over southwestern Ontario, including the Brantford Badgers who had nearly a dozen teams entered across all age groups. We do tournaments all summer and into the spring and this is our first on our calendar, said Markus Mathurin of Brantford. We love coming here, and it's my favorite tournament because the atmosphere and atmosphere are pretty insane. Part of the proceeds from the event goes to charity. We have to donate to different charities everywhere we go, and we work with different hospital organizations where they organize it, and they organize it and make as much money as they can for each charity they work with, Kaymyriah said. More than 100 teams have hit central London, Ont. for the annual Hockey Fest tournament on May 11, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London) More than 100 teams have hit central London, Ont. for the annual Hockey Fest tournament on May 11, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

