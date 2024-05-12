Sports
Day One Review • Salt Lake Magazine
This is the best view from a stage we've ever seen, said Peach Pit singer Neil Smith during his band's Friday afternoon set from the Lake Stage on day one of the 2024 Kilby Block Party. He was referring to the snow-capped Rockies just over the horizon, and for an out-of-towner like me, the majesty of the location rings just as true. I came from Florida to review Kilby, but Smith's recognition prompted me to look outside the stages and festival grounds for the first time all day and realize that I was indeed no longer in Boca Raton.
Just as mountains are rare for a Floridian like me, so are these groups, most of whom rarely see the rays of the Sunshine State. Hence, I traveled 2,500 miles to see some of the most exciting names in indie rock history, present and future.
When I first entered the festival grounds, I was quickly struck by the atmosphere, which still had some quirk left in it: colorful fluffy animal sculptures emerging from the grass for photo ops, table tennis and cornhole set up throughout the grounds to to encourage play, a rest area that resembled a geodesic dome. I also appreciated the compactness of the setup, with all four stages visible if you stand in the center of the layout.
My Kilby journey started with Gustaf, a five-piece from New York that seems to have been teleported straight from the avant-punk scene in the city center around 1981. With jagged guitar and bass lines that can cut through steel, Gustaf makes angular music you can dance to, and borrows much of the gonzo intensity. by singer Lydia Gammill, an androgynous front woman with an unorthodox charisma. Dressed in a suit with a long tie and sky-high platform shoes, Gammill spoke most of the lines, or perhaps barked, often slapping the side of her head for effect.
Gustaf's music and approach could not be more different from that of his immediate successor on the adjacent stage. Johanna Sternberg, who played an acoustic guitar set of their deceptively simple, heartbreakingly honest material. An outsider artist who evokes brilliant singer-songwriters like Daniel Johnston and Randy Newman, Sternberg is perhaps the most likable and tireless person in contemporary music. So I'm going to sing now, they said, before starting I've Got Me. They were visibly withdrawn as many of us started singing along to each lyric. This feels like a dream come true, they said, from this recognition. Personally, I was so emotionally moved that I burst into tears during the second song, People Are Toys To You, and remained in a sublime place for the rest of the set. For those of us in the large audience tuned into Sternberg's wavelength, this was a concert that neither the performer nor the audience will forget.
Yotclub was next on my list, delivering a tight, driving set of indie rock bangers that got better as they went along, with convincing forays into psychedelic and stoner rock. Peach Pit followed shortly after, infusing their performance with rock star showmanship from telegenic frontman Smith, who galloped across the stage, sometimes on one foot, and swung his glorious '90s grunge-rocker hair back and forth.
I don't have much to report Alvweiss set, aside from the immediate high praise it deserves: dream pop of the highest order, it came across as perfectly executed as a studio recording with soaring synths and big guitars interacting in honeyed harmony. Courtney Barnett, who I left Alvvays a little early to pick up, was the biggest surprise of the day. I expected to love the show, but I didn't expect it to land as hard and visceral as it did. Barnett absolutely nailed it on guitar as part of a muscular trio of top-notch bass and drums, proving her to be a top instrumentalist as well as a distinctive singer and a witty and gifted songwriter, the definition of a triple threat in music.
Serving as a palate cleanser between the energetic sets of Courtney Barnett and Vampire Weekend, Joanna Nieuwsom played her first concert in more than a year, and on paper, and perhaps in practice, her recording is an odd fit for Kilby. A clearly visionary but generally indefinable artist, she creates baroque, otherworldly music from a galaxy where rock 'n' roll never happened, playing sprawling narrative songs on solo harp and piano. She should be touring ancient cathedrals more than open-air indie rock festivals, and the obnoxious banter from some of my less respectful fellow attendees marred the experience a bit. Her music demands undivided attention; As she watches her fingers glide gracefully over the strings of the harp, combined with her angelic voice, it is quite clear that she is channeling the sounds of heaven. Dressed in a red ruffled dress and ruby slippers straight out of The Wizard of Oz, Newsom commented on the freezing temperatures of this comfortably breezy evening in a rather humorous way. Although I left the set early to plot a good position for Vampire Weekend, her show was a unique Kilby highlight.
When night fell, Vampire weekend took the stage in front of an absolutely enormous audience and performed a jubilant 90-minute set, virtually equal from their five studio albums. I'm a big fan of their latest LP Only God stood above us, and was pleased to discover that the group's increasingly expansive instrumental vocabulary, so evident on that album, also enhanced their previous material in a live setting, with saxophone, violin and two drummers playing prominent roles throughout the set. I loved the slower, drier version of Sunflower, complete with violin and sax solos. Their cover of SBTRKT's New Dorp, New York, which included dueling saxes, settled into an , elliptical groove reminiscent of the Headhunters era. Herbie Hancock: If jazz-funk fusion is in this band's future, I'm all for it!
Towards the end of the set, the band honored a fan's request to play the opening bars of Connect on piano, and he did a great job; Kudos to Ezra Koenig for spoiling the young lad. I wasn't crazy about the group's other invited guest, Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, who played some cornhole on stage to try to win Vampire Weekend merchandise. Nothing against Gay, but this felt like a frivolous time suck during such a time-sensitive set.
Koenig said Vampire Weekend first played the tiny Kilby Court in 2007, prior to the release of their self-titled debut. Their compelling headlining set was a testament to both their growth and the evolution of Kilby himself, and was a perfect send-off on day one. See you on day two!
Photography by Natalie Simpson, @bijenkorffotovideo
