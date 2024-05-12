Princeton University





Cassidy Shaw And Brielle Wright the Princeton softball team defeated Harvard 1-0 in the if-needed game of the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday at Princeton Softball Stadium at Strubing Field, earning the Ivy League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With a combined shutout ofAndthe Princeton softball team defeated Harvard 1-0 in the if-needed game of the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday at Princeton Softball Stadium at Strubing Field, earning the Ivy League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The tournament draw will be announced Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The NCAA regional round starts Thursday or Friday. Karis Ford who went 5 for 10 in the Ivy Tournament, won Most Outstanding Player honors at shortstop Grace Jackson who hit .400, and pitchers Meghan Harrington and Shaw, who each threw more than six shutout innings in an Ivy tournament victory and joined Ford on the all-tournament team. Princeton's run in Saturday's second game came in the second inning. Allison Ha started with a walk and took second on a successful bunt single by Grace Jackson came third on a Sophia Marsalo groundout and came home Cate Bades groundout was the second out of the inning. That proved to be enough for Shaw and Wright, with Shaw spreading four hits over six free innings, striking out three, and a clean seventh inning for Wright, who tied three infield outs. Harvard had runners on second and third base with one out in the third inning and got a strikeout from Ivy Player and Rookie of the Year Sophie Sun for the second out and an errant pop-up to end the inning. A two-out double in the fifth put a runner in scoring position, but a groundout ended that threat. END | Princeton 1, Harvard 0 WE ARE COMING TO THE @NCAASoftball PARTY! A shutout in the last game of the @IvyLeague Tournament wins us the bid! Selection show tomorrow night at 7 ET on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/4YvBTwaOMI — Princeton Softball (@PUSoftball) May 11, 2024 Wright's save was her ninth of the season, extending her own Princeton and Ivy League records and giving her 10 saves for her career, breaking the Princeton record she held jointly with Riley Wilkinson '19 and the Ivy record that was partly held by Harvard. alumnae Rachel Brown (2009-12) and Katie Duncan (2016-19). Harvard forced Saturday's second match with a 6-1 victory in the first match of the day. The Crimson faced all four regular Tiger arms in the first game and broke it open with two runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth after Princeton tied the game at 1-1, with Marsalo reached base on a leadoff error and scored four batters later. on a Julia Dumais single. The NCAA tournament appearance is Princeton's 12th and first since 2022. Princeton and Harvard were the last two teams to compete for the Ivy's automatic bid each of the past three seasons, with Princeton winning the Ivy League Playoff Series on its home court in 2022 and Harvard won its first Ivy League tournament last year after Princeton forced the if-needed match, also in Princeton. Saturday's doubleheader was the final games at Princeton Softball Stadium at Strubing Field, where Princeton temporarily moved after playing its final season at the Class of 1895 Field in 2019, located where Princeton's New College West Residential College now stands. Princeton will move to a new stadium in the university's Meadows Neighborhood for the 2025 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2024/5/11/ivy-tournament-champions-softball-earns-ncaa-tournament-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos