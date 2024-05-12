College Football 25 cover sparks fights among Deseret News football fans





When the cover of the deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 25 hit social media Friday morning, BYU fans had more to celebrate than the impending release of the highly anticipated game. They might also enjoy the cover design, which includes a BYU helmet that's just visible without zooming in. The BYU football program highlighted the helmet on Friday morning X messageby saying: Not just in the game… We are ON the game. In particular, the cover of College Football 25 and the reports about BYU football led to some bickering between BYU fans and Utah fans. The latter group mocked the Cougar faithful for caring so much about a splash of blue in a sea of ​​helmets, while BYU fans took delight in pointing out that the Utah logo was nowhere present. Here is an example of some of the jokes made on X. The helmet debate in the state took an interesting turn a little later in the day Friday, when football fans began sharing a zoomed-out version of the cover, which does show the Utes. In it, a Utah player just begins to walk out of the shadows and into the light, forming the back of the large crowd. In other words, apparently both BYU fans and Utah fans have something to celebrate. But not as bad as fans of Texas, Michigan and Colorado, who will have no trouble recognizing the stars on the cover. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is in the center of the cover, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter on either side. The cover art, which circulated widely Friday morning but has not been formally released or confirmed by EA Sports, also features Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, The Athletics reported. As The Athletic noted, EA Sports has not yet formally released the cover designs for College Football 25. Are website says the cover reveal will take place on Thursday, May 16. The photos shared on social media on Friday came from the PlayStation Store. The College Football 25 game is expected to be released sometime this summer.

