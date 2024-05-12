Track & Field completes time at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships





MONROE, La. James Madison athletics earned 40 points for 11th place Saturday night at the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Groseclose Track. Texas State took the team title with 120.25 points, followed by Louisiana (2nd 115.75), Arkansas State (3rd 92), Southern Miss (4th 90.25) and Marshall (5th 71.25). Quoting director Deletea Quarles

“I'm proud of the team and those who have gone the extra mile. The Sun Belt Conference for our sport is improving at such a rapid pace that we were happy to compete and score in some of our best events. We had great leadership from our senior Miranda, who won the 10 km and came back with a silver medal in the 5 km. We had more good performancespersonal bests, although it was not good enough to increase our team's desired overall score. We will have to keep building to move up in this conference.” How it happened

Track Senior Miranda Stanhope finished second in the 5,000 meters in 16:48.38, while Marshall's Abby Herring ran 16:26.29 and set a facility record.

finished second in the 5,000 meters in 16:48.38, while Marshall's Abby Herring ran 16:26.29 and set a facility record. In the 400 meter sprint, junior Holly Mpassy crossed the finish line in a season-best average of 54.51 for fifth place. Field Sophomore Grace's King her PR of 1.67m (5-5.75) equaled sixth place in the high jump.

her PR of 1.67m (5-5.75) equaled sixth place in the high jump. In the triple jump, senior Jordan Venning matched her career-best jump of 12.17m (39-11.25) for ninth place. The brand also ranks seventh in the JMU record book. relay Team ranking 1. State of Texas 120.25

2.Louisiana 115.75

3. Arkansas State 92

4. South miss 90.25

5. Marshall 71.25

6. App status 53.25

7. South Georgia 48

8. ULM 46

9. State of Georgia 44

10. Coastal Carolina 43

11.James Madison 40 12. South Alabama 35.5

13. Troy 19

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2024/5/11/track-field-completes-time-at-sun-belt-conference-outdoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos