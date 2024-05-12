Sports
Oregon Football Beats Ohio State for 2025 Running Back Commit
On Friday, running back Dierre Hill announced his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks football program. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Ole Miss were among the schools that offered four-star prospect Hill.
Hill is the first running back commit of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class.
As a junior at Althoff Catholic High School, Hill earned Illinois' Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound back rushed for 1,788 yards and 28 total touchdowns (23 rushing) last season. He is rated as the ninth-best running back in the country by 247Sports.
All seven of the 2025 commits are four-star recruits. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's class of 2025 is ranked No. 16 in the country.
Commits include: quarterback Akili Smith, Jr., edge rusher Matthew Johnson, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, wide receiver Dallas Wilson, wide receiver Isaiah Mozee and wide receiver Cooper Perry.
There's more to come for Lanning and the Ducks…
Four-star prospects for 2025 Da Saahn Brame and Noah Mikhail have agreed to a date just one day apart and it is rumored that they are both aiming to join the Ducks.
desire, a tight end out of Derby High School in Kansas, is rated as the No. 4 tight end in this year's cycle and announced he will make his commitment on June 29. Brame would be the highest-rated recruit of the Dan Lanning era.
Just one day after Brame, Noah Mikhail will announce his engagement on June 30. Mikhail is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker who is rated as the eighth-best inside linebacker in the class of 2025. He recorded an impressive 15 tackles for loss with two interceptions in his junior season at Bonita High School in La Verne, California .
Oregon's coaches have been active during this recruiting session, especially in the South. The Big Ten Conference is widely considered one of the toughest in the country and the Ducks are adding elite talent to compete.
We are always recruiting Lanning said after the Oregon spring football game. “It never feels like we're not recruiting. We're going to give our coaches some opportunities to go out and see some people in person, get close to guys that we want to target. , and find some guys we probably don't know about. You're always looking for ways to improve your squad and that's what you can do well in the coming weeks.
