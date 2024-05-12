Sports
Junior hockey: Salmon Arm on the cusp of eliminating Penticton – Okanagan
An overview of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and surrounding areas.
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are one win away from advancing to the championship series despite being badly outshot on Friday night.
Friday night in Penticton, Eli Pulver stopped 38 of 39 shots as the Silverbacks downed the Vees in front of a crowd of 2,455 at the South Okanagan Events Center.
Salmon Arm leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, with Game 6 taking place Saturday night in Salmon Arm.
Tanner Walos, who opened the scoring midway through the first period, Reid Varkonyi, who made it 2-1 late in the second, and Nathaniel Davis, with an insurance marker with nine seconds left in the third, scored for Salmon Arm.
James Fisher, who tied the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal six seconds into the second, answered for Penticton, which outscored their opponents 39-21.
Will Ingemann stopped 18 shots for the Vees, who had the second-best record during the regular season.
Penticton (38-10-3-3-0) scored 82 points to finish atop the Domestic Division. Meanwhile, Salmon Arm (34-17-0-3-0) finished third, 11 points back at 71.
The Surrey Eagles (44-8-2-0-0) had the league's best record with 90 points and are also on the verge of advancing to the league final.
They are up 3-1 in the Coastal Conference final against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday night in Surrey.
On Wednesday, Ryan Gillespie scored the game-winner in overtime as Salmon Arm posted a 2-1 win in Game 4, tying the series at 2-2.
If the Vees win Saturday night, Game 7 would take place Tuesday night in Penticton.
NHL draft pick Matthew Savoie scored the winning goal with three minutes left in the third period as the Warriors defeated the Winterhawks in the opening game of the WHL championship series.
Atley Calvert and Denton Mateychuk also scored for Moose Jaw, which entered Game 1 on Friday night on a short rest after a grueling series against top seed Saskatoon.
The Eastern Conference championship went the distance, with Moose Jaw winning 4-3. Six of the seven games went to overtime, including the Warriors' Game 7 on Tuesday night won 3-2 despite being defeated 39-22 by the Blades.
Savoie was drafted in the 2022 first round, ninth overall, by the Buffalo Sabres. In 23 games with Moose Jaw this year after being traded from the Wenatchee Wild, Savoie scored 19 goals and 47 points.
His game-winner in Game 1 in Portland, in front of a crowd of 6,486, came at 16:58 of the third.
Diego Buttazzoni and Gabe Klassen responded for Portland, which trailed 2-0 six minutes into the second period after a scoreless first.
Jackson Unger stopped 31 of 33 shots for the Warriors, while Jan Spunar made 34 saves on 37 shots for the Winterhawks.
Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Moose Jaw at 0-for-3 and Portland at 0-for-1.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, while Moose Jaw hosts Games 3, 4 and 5 next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
