Athletics completes NSIC Championship with more podium finishes and provisional national times





The University of Minnesota Duluth track and field teams concluded the 2024 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season with preliminary national times, podiums and personal bests. Junior Savannah Schley had a hand in two of the three runs that met the preliminary mark for the national descending order list. She ran a personal best of 2:10.42 for 800 meters, placing second at the conference. Schley also joined Rachel Boelke , Kate Fitzgerald and Francine Seidel for the best relay of the season in the 4×400 meters, which placed them third. Rounding out the preliminary performance was senior Megan Gillies, who ran the 400-meter hurdles in just 1:02.4, a personal best that earned her fifth in the conference championship. Freshman Rachel Urich joined her teammate on the podium after the 800 meters, finishing fourth with a 2:12.41. In addition, there is the women's 4x100m relay, consisting of Gilles, Fitzgerald, Jacqi Rae And Jordan Grell finished seventh with a season-best run of 47.82 seconds. Seidel also finished in seventh place, running the 1500 meters in 4:38.70. In the men's section, the 4×100 meter relay combined for a season's best score of 41.45, giving Nick Westphal: Cole Brisbois Brayden Brakke, and Brady Johnson fifth place. The Bulldogs once again set a season record in the 4x400m relay. Alex Croston, Bereket Loer , Fin Youberg and Johnson finished sixth with a 3:17.59. Nick Jacobson added a further sixth place on the track, with a personal best of 3:50.67 for 1500 meters. In field events, the men continued to see success. Will Heydt finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 14.19 meters Colton Kostynick finished seventh in the discus throw and threw 48.94 meters. At the end of day three, the women's team had 43 points and finished the competition in fifth place. The men had 46 points and finished in ninth place. Additional personal records Men's 110 meters hurdles Sam Blomberg 14.88 Men's discus throw Eli Bicek 45.12 m Women's triple jump Erin Steinman 11.49m For complete results, click here.

