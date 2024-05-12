Sports
One Michigan State football transfer is flying under the radar
Right now, it feels like there are a million new faces on the Michigan State football team. The incoming transfer number may currently only be 17, but that's an insanely large number for one offseason.
Many of Michigan State's transfers get a lot of hype, none more so than a star quarterback Aidan Chiles. But there is one incoming transfer who has gone completely under the radar since committing to Michigan State in January.
Wayne Matthews is a transfer linebacker from Old Dominion. He played three seasons at Old Dominion, redshirted in his first season, and had an incredibly impressive season last year.
Matthews racked up 135 tackles, including 3.5 sacks. He was also responsible for three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.
Plus, Matthews is one top 100 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. He is currently the No. 87 overall player and the No. 4 linebacker in the entire portal.
Popular website PFF rates Matthews even higher as they have him as the No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal this offseason.
When Matthews committed to Michigan State on January 10, I remember it being a big celebration because of how high he was in the portal. But since then the chatter around him has disappeared.
Matthews, in my opinion, will be an immediate contributor to this Michigan State defense and even has a chance to be a starter in Week 1 as well. So the fact that more people aren't talking about him is crazy to me.
Sure, he's on defense and most people tend to focus a lot more on the skill positions on offense, but I think he deserves as much love as anyone else. He's a huge addition to the program, and I think it's time we start treating him that way.
|
