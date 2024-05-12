No. 49 IUP punches ticket to NCAA Round of 16; beats Slippery Rock Saturday





GREENSBURG, Pa. IUP women's tennis defeated Slippery Rock for the third time this season to secure a spot in the NCAA Round of 16 with a 4-2 win Saturday at the Greensburg Racquet Club. With the win, the Crimson Hawks advanced to the program's 12th NCAA Division II championship in the past 14 years. IUP heads to Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida and opens the championship on Monday, May 20. IUP has won its regional pod six times since 2017 and has moved to 25-15 all-time in NCAA tournament play. The NCAA fields two teams from each region for a total of 16 teams for the national championships. The Crimson Hawks have defeated Slippery Rock in both the conference championship game and the regional round of 32 in three consecutive years. IUP defeated SRU on April 1 at Maple Street Courts, May 4 in the PSAC Championship in Bloomsburg and in Saturday's victory in the Round of 32. It is the twelfth straight victory for IUP against Slippery Rock, with a score of 23-1 against the division foe since 2011. Saturday's match featured no shortage of tightly contested matchups, with half of the singles matches going to a decisive third set went. Finally, Hanna Beitat Nuria outlasted Martin Lopez for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win. It was Beitat's 41st win of the season and recorded her 11th straight singles victory. Both Beitat and

Nuria Martin Lopez battled fatigue and nagging injuries late in the match in a hard-fought singles clash. The Crimson Hawks claimed the all-important doubles point, achieved by Beitat and Veronica Sirci . Katy Graydon And Lydia Vlachou started the match with a rolling 6-2 win over No. 2 doubles. Vlachou pushed the Hawks ahead 2-1 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory, the 65th singles victory of her IUP career. Vlachou and Graydon had a memorable day when they attended IUP's commencement ceremony earlier in the morning to receive their bachelor's degrees before joining the team in Greensburg. Sirci held on for a 6-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory against Tina Slovak. Graydon and Beitat were each in a third set, looking for the decisive point. To follow For current game information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP women's tennis on Twitter @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPtennis. Read the full article

