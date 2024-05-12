Sports
Adkins and Hilding are named top performers to close out the WAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships
OREM, UtahWhen the lights were at their brightest on the final day of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Outdoor Championships,Symoria AdkinsAndHanna Hildingtook the spotlight and represented the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) athletics program with their stellar performances.
Adkins won four gold medals at Hal Wing Track & Field Stadium on Saturday, claiming the WAC individual titles in the women's 100-metre dash, 100-metre hurdles and 200-metre dash, while anchoring the championship team in the 4×100-metre relay. Her efforts contributed 40 points to the women's team score. Adkins remained undefeated throughout the weekend, winning each of her individual race heats to enter the finals as the No. 1 seed and being named the meet's Outstanding Track Performer.
Hilding competed in all four throwing events, taking silver in the women's hammer throw, bronze in the shot put and discus and finishing fourth in the javelin. She contributed 25 points to the UTRGV women's team score and achieved two personal bests along the way. Hilding was named the meeting's Outstanding Field Performer.
Adkins and Hilding led the Vaqueros women, finishing fourth in the team standings with 105 points. They were treated to MVP chants from their teammates and praised for their competitive spirit.
Adkins joined the gold medal-winning 4×100 relayNayla HarrisZoe AdamsAndIt was Akers.The unit clocked in with a program record of 44.42 and took the win.
Also medaling for UTRGV on the final day of competition were sophomoresAaron Kuiperand Adams. Cooper claimed silver in the men's triple jump, with a personal best and program record jump of 15.51 metres. Adams took bronze in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 54.36.
The second-year Brownsville Hanna alum's women's 4×400-meter relay team Alijah Castillo, Trinity Kirk, P'soularia Maxey and Adams also set a program record when they ran 3:42.80 and placed sixth.
Joining Hilding on the women's discus podium was McAllen High alumAdelheid Fleischmann.The freshman placed fifth on her final attempt, throwing 44.25 meters. A solid weekend for the throwers was capped off by graduating student La Feria alumJulian Trevino,who ended his UTRGV career with an eighth-place finish in the men's javelin throw. Trevino threw 59.27 meters, good for a new personal record and the No. 2 spot in program history.
A trio of triple jumpers continued UTRGV's success at the field event. FreshmanHebrew huntercame fourth in the men's triple, jumping 14.80 meters, while he was secondTolu Odetolaand graduate studentGabriel Thomasfinished fifth and eighth respectively among the women. Odetola jumped a personal best of 12.04 meters.
Three Vaqueros represented in the men's 400 meter sprint. SeniorJermarion Stewart,SophomoreDerrius Hendrikand sophomoresSam Johnson IIfinished fourth, sixth and eighth respectively. Stewart ran a personal best of 46.61, tying the third-best race in program history. Henry also improved his personal best to 47.21. Stewart and Henry joined the sophomoresJaqualand fieldsand juniorDaniel Siaffain the men's 4×400 meter relay, where he placed sixth with race No. 2 in program history of 3:10.65.
As a sophomore, Siaffa also reached the podium in the men's 400-meter hurdlesJaylen Critton.Both ran personal bests and finished fifth and seventh respectively. Siaffa ran 51.42, which placed him second in the program record books, and Critton clocked in at 52.10, good for No. 7 in program history.
The men's 4×100 meter relay team of first-year Weslaco East alumsGael Romo,Steward, JuniorJalen Neroand sophomoresJamari Hartsplaced fifth in 40.29, the second race in program history.
The individual races concluded with juniorsSamantha Gonzalez,second-year PSJA High alumBelieve Cruzand oldestRicardo Garcíain the 5,000 meter run. Gonzalez and Cruz were 10eand 23rdin the women's race respectively and Garcia took 25ein the men's race.
Utah Valley won the women's team title with 177 points, followed by Grand Canyon (118), UT Arlington (117.50), UTRGV (105) and Abilene Christian (83). Grand Canyon won the men's team title with 153 points, followed by Southern Utah (125) and Utah Valley (124). The UTRGV men's team finished eighth with 48 points, beating California Baptist and Seattle U.
The Vaqueros achieved eight personal bests and made 12 entries in the program record books on Saturday, bringing their conference totals to 18 and 23, respectively.
Next up is the NCAA West Preliminary for qualifying student-athletes. The top 48 in the West individual event rankings and the top 24 relay teams advance to the preliminary round for a chance to reach the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
UTRGV Saturday results
Women's discus throw
3. Hanna Hilding49.26m
5. Adelheid Fleischmann44.25m
Men's triple jump
2. Aaron Kuiper15.51m
Record program
4. Hebrew hunter14.80m
Women's triple jump
5. Tolu Odetola12.04 m
8. Gabriel Thomas11.59m
Men's spear
8. Julian Trevino59.27m
2NLin program history
Relay 4×100 meters ladies
1. Nayla HarrisZoe Adams, It was Akers, Symoria Adkins44.42
Record program
Men's 4×100 meter relay
5. Gael Romo, Jermarion Stewart, Jalen Nero, Jamari Harts40.29
2NLin program history
Women's 100 meters hurdles
1. Symoria Adkins13.32
Record program
Women's 400 meter sprint
3. Zoe Adams, 54.36
Men's 400 meter sprint
4. Jermarion Stewart46.61
T-3rdin program history
6. Derrius Hendrik47.21
8. Sam Johnson II47.83
Women's 100 meter sprint
1. Symoria Adkins11.57
3rdin program history
400 meters hurdles men
5. Daniel Siaffa51.42
2NLin program history
7. Jaylen Critton52.10
7ein program history
Women's 200 meter sprint
1. Symoria Adkins23.58
2NLin program history
Women's 5,000 meter run
10. Samantha Gonzalez17:57.66
23. Believe Cruz18:56.46
Men's 5,000 meter run
25. Ricardo García16:00.57
Relay 4×400 meters ladies
6. Alijah Castillo, Trinity Kirk, P'soularia MaxeyZoe Adams, 3:42.80
Record program
Men's 4×400 meter relay
6. Derrius Hendrik, Jaqualand fields, Daniel Siaffa, Jermarion Stewart3:10.65
2NLin program history
