A tennis star who secretly left the sport at the age of 32 to pursue a career as a lingerie model has fled Italy to avoid a dispute with tax authorities, a report says.

The Italian press reported earlier this week that Camila Giorgi had been listed as a 'retired' player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in a bid to focus on a career in fashion.

Giorgi had won four titles on the WTA circuit and reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2018, earning a career-high world ranking of 26 that year.

She has built a reputation as one of the toughest players in women's football, but she has also gained attention for her off-field modeling career and her presence as a social media star.

It seemed that she would leave the sports industry for modeling, but according to the Italian publication logThe investigation by the Florence Public Prosecutor's Office shows that Giorgi and her family have a number of holes in their taxes.

The outlet reports that Giorgi, who has more than 730,000 followers on Instagram, has fled to the United States following her departure from professional tennis.

Giorgi's father and former coach Sergio, who is Argentinian, her mother, Claudia, and her brothers, Leandro and Amadeus, are also said to be in trouble with the tax authorities.

Giorgi previously came under fire after she was accused of using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open, which she and her father angrily denied.

However, it is reported that the star will appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing of the investigation into the allegations.

The Vicenza Public Prosecutor's Office has reportedly requested the indictment of Giorgi, as well as 20 other suspects, including Italian singer Madame and doctor Erich Volker Goepel.

It came after Italian doctor Daniela Grillone, who was investigated by authorities for allegedly providing fake Covid-19 vaccinations to patients, claimed Giorgi never received the jab despite being present in the second round used to be.

Proof of a Covid vaccination was a requirement for entry into the country – with Novak Djokovic infamously deported from Australia the same year after refusing to take the jab.

She said at the time: “I did everything they asked the Australian government to do. We think that's fine every year. Naturally. I have done all the vaccinations, yes.'

Giorgi said she received one vaccination with Grillone and completed the rest of her requirements with other doctors.

'The doctor has done some research [sic]and she's been in trouble with the law a few times this year,” Giorgi said.

'I just did all my vaccinations in different places. So the problem lies with her. Not me. So I'm very calm in that regard.

She often posts racy photos showing a range of underwear and sportswear for her own fashion brand Giomila.

She combines her work as a professional tennis player, as well as a model and business owner, but according to Brandwill now focus on fashion.