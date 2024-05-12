Sports
Tennis star who secretly left the sport at the age of 32 'for a career as a lingerie model' has 'fled Italy for America to avoid tax disputes'… but is due to appear in court over allegations of using a fake Covid certificate to play at the Australian Open
- Camila Giorgi had won four titles on the WTA circuit before recently retiring
- She has a fashion brand called Giomila and regularly shares spicy snaps online
- She is now believed to have fled to the United States despite an upcoming court appearance
A tennis star who secretly left the sport at the age of 32 to pursue a career as a lingerie model has fled Italy to avoid a dispute with tax authorities, a report says.
The Italian press reported earlier this week that Camila Giorgi had been listed as a 'retired' player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in a bid to focus on a career in fashion.
Giorgi had won four titles on the WTA circuit and reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2018, earning a career-high world ranking of 26 that year.
She has built a reputation as one of the toughest players in women's football, but she has also gained attention for her off-field modeling career and her presence as a social media star.
It seemed that she would leave the sports industry for modeling, but according to the Italian publication logThe investigation by the Florence Public Prosecutor's Office shows that Giorgi and her family have a number of holes in their taxes.
A tennis star who reportedly left the sport for a career as a lingerie model has reportedly fled Italy for America
The Italian balanced her tennis career with her own fashion company Giomila, but had reportedly fled a tax dispute
The outlet reports that Giorgi, who has more than 730,000 followers on Instagram, has fled to the United States following her departure from professional tennis.
Giorgi's father and former coach Sergio, who is Argentinian, her mother, Claudia, and her brothers, Leandro and Amadeus, are also said to be in trouble with the tax authorities.
Giorgi previously came under fire after she was accused of using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open, which she and her father angrily denied.
However, it is reported that the star will appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16 for the first preliminary hearing of the investigation into the allegations.
The Vicenza Public Prosecutor's Office has reportedly requested the indictment of Giorgi, as well as 20 other suspects, including Italian singer Madame and doctor Erich Volker Goepel.
It came after Italian doctor Daniela Grillone, who was investigated by authorities for allegedly providing fake Covid-19 vaccinations to patients, claimed Giorgi never received the jab despite being present in the second round used to be.
Reports suggest the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist and her family are having trouble with taxes
Giorgi is also reportedly expected in court on July 16 for a hearing on allegedly forging a Covid vaccination certificate
Proof of a Covid vaccination was a requirement for entry into the country – with Novak Djokovic infamously deported from Australia the same year after refusing to take the jab.
She said at the time: “I did everything they asked the Australian government to do. We think that's fine every year. Naturally. I have done all the vaccinations, yes.'
Giorgi said she received one vaccination with Grillone and completed the rest of her requirements with other doctors.
'The doctor has done some research [sic]and she's been in trouble with the law a few times this year,” Giorgi said.
'I just did all my vaccinations in different places. So the problem lies with her. Not me. So I'm very calm in that regard.
She often posts racy photos showing a range of underwear and sportswear for her own fashion brand Giomila.
She combines her work as a professional tennis player, as well as a model and business owner, but according to Brandwill now focus on fashion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-13407509/Tennis-quit-sport-lingerie-model-Italy-America-tax.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis star who secretly left the sport at the age of 32 'for a career as a lingerie model' has 'fled Italy for America to avoid tax disputes'… but is due to appear in court over allegations of using a fake Covid certificate to play at the Australian Open
- 11 Actors Who Used The Method and Overprepared for Roles
- Dress for Success fundraiser in Luzerne County planned
- American man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after walking barefoot on the beach
- Bollywood Moms Talk About Motherhood Over the Years
- The Minnesota Myth games in Albany have been canceled because the Arena Football League team was unable to make the trip
- Espinoza scores go-ahead goal, Yarbrough makes 5 saves to help San Jose Earthquakes advance, beat Rapids 3-2 – The Mercury News
- PM Modi's Patna roadshow: Route to traffic rules, 5 things residents should know
- Office of the President at IKN July 2024, implementation of “intelligent defense system”
- Wale Ojo shines at the AMVCA with the Best Actor award
- Adkins and Hilding are named top performers to close out the WAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships
- Vintage boutique featured at Southfield's Friends of the Public Arts Fashion Show