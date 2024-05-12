Sports
Six podium finishes and a broken program record in the 4x400m are highlights on the final day of the SBC Outdoor Championships
MONROE, La. The App State men's and women's track and field teams concluded competition at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships with a new program record in the women's 4×400 meters, earning a total of 10 medals over the weekend, six of which came on Saturday. In the team standings, the men finished fourth with 98 points, which is the highest finish for the men's team at the championship meet since joining the Sun Belt in 2014. The women finished sixth in the team rankings with 53.2 points.
“I am very excited to have competed with some of the contenders in each event,” said director of track and field/cross country Damion McLean. “This coaching staff has shown everyone what we can achieve together.”
“We had some missed opportunities, but others showed up and showed when obstacles stood in the way. I'm proud of everyone who put it all on the line for the Black and Gold. We'll come back stronger next year and we're excited for the future.”
In the 5,000 meters men, second year Garrett Bivens took gold with a time of 14:27.41. Senior Ethan Kappergraduated student Jonah Vogeland oldest Oliver Wilson Cook also contributed to the Mountaineers' team score by placing fifth (14:39.42, PR), sixth (14:39.95) and seventh (14:43.02), respectively. Sophomore Ethan Lipham won gold in the men's 1,500 meters, stopping the clock at 3:52.30. Sophomore Steven Smith added to the Mountaineers team score with a seventh place finish in the race with a time of 3:59.57
The women's 4×400 meter relay quartet of first-year students Nicole Wells And Sierra SmithSophomore Day Talleyand freshmen Jayla Adams earned silver and set a new App State program record with a season-best time of 3:40.01. The previous App State record was 3:42.17, set by Jelonnie Smith, Jada branch, Hunter RobinsonAnd Mary Atwater in 2023.
In the women's 800 meters, second year Addison Ollendick-Smith won silver with a time of 2:09.48. She had set the facility record of 2:10.43 in the preliminaries, but ULM's Kimone Campbell reestablished the record at 2:07.46 in the finals.
Senior Nijel Wilkins appeared on the podium following his performance in the men's triple jump, where he finished third with a jump of 15.55 m (51' 0.25″). Wilkins had previously claimed bronze in the triple jump at last year's championship event. Harrison Robinson also took third place with a time of 14:00 in the men's 110 meter hurdles.
In women's triple jump, graduate student Ashley Osaji finished fourth with a season-best jump of 12.58 m (41' 3.75″). App State also saw a fourth-place finish for the freshman women's 4×100 meter relay team Kendal Johnson And Sierra Smithsenior Taylor Smithand freshmen Jayla Adams, which stopped the clock at 44.95. In the final of the women's 1,500 meters, seniors Jasmine Donohue was fourth (4:36.43) and a freshman Rhys Ammon finished seventh (4:39.45). Donohue also placed seventh in the women's 5,000 meters with a time of 17:40.80.
With a time of 47.38, sophomore Parker Kinney rounded out the top five in the men's 400 meters. Kinney then competed with seniors in the men's 4×400 meter relay Jabari Daltonfreshmen Davis yachtand oldest Cole Krehnbrink. The quartet rounded out the top five with a season-best time of 3:12.42.
Freshman Jared HiattDalton and Sr Taylor Smith recorded a sixth-place finish for the Mountaineers. Hiatt set a personal best of 2.02m (6' 7.5″) in the men's high jump. On the track, Dalton stopped the clock at 53.98 in the men's 400m hurdles, while Taylor Smith clocked a time of 24.02 in the women's 200 meters.
Sophomore Nadiya Byard tied for eighth in the women's high jump with a distance of 1.62 m (5' 3.75″). The men's 4×100 meter relay team of freshmen Armonté Ferguson, Wilkins, Harrison Robinsonand Kreknbrink stopped the clock at 41.92 and finished eighth.
Day 1 & 2 review
Four Mountaineers earned places on the podium on Friday. Osaji won gold in the women's long jump with a record jump of 6.26 meters (20' 6.5″). Freshman Matthew Gray and Wilson-Cook won silver in the men's pole vault and men's 10,000 meters respectively. Gray recorded a distance of 5.27 meters (17' 3.5″). On the track, Wilson-Cook stopped the clock at 30:59.54. Joining Wilson-Cook on the men's podium of the men's 10,000 meters, Bird the clock stopped at 31:09.51 to finish third.
Junior Jonah Morris led the Mountaineers in the men's 3,000-meter steep chase, stopping the clock at 9:15.48 for a top-five finish. Steven Smith and oldest Ben Datte personal bests of 9:24.55 (seventh) and 9:24.72 (eighth) respectively. Junior Matthew Bigelow and oldest Nathan Charles also contributed to the Mountaineers team score with a sixth-place finish in the men's pole vault (5.02 m (16' 5.5″)) and a seventh-place finish in the men's shot put (16.71 m (16.71 m)) respectively 54' 10″)). .
On Thursday, junior Daianna Cooper and oldest Chris Wainscott placed sixth in the women's hammer throw (54.84 m (179' 11″)) and the men's hammer throw (55.88 m (183' 4″). In women's pole vault, graduate student Celia Agee achieved a seventh-place finish with a personal best of 3.72 m (12' 2.5″), placing her eighth on the App State all-time list.
Next one
The NCAA East preliminary round is scheduled for May 22-25 in Lexington, Kentucky. The top 48 student athletes in each individual event and the top 24 relay teams advance to competition. Accepted entries will be announced on NCAA.com one week prior to competition.
Seven Mountaineers are currently ranked in the top-48 of the NCAA East Preliminary Round Qualifying List at the end of Saturday's competition. Osaji and Taylor Smith fifth and 18th place respectively in the women's long jump. Wilkins is ranked 11th in the men's triple jump and Gray is ranked 17th in the men's pole vault. Harrison Robinson is 40th in the men's 110 meter hurdles, sophomore Ava Studney is ranked 42nd in the women's pole vault, and Wainscott is ranked 46th in the men's shot put.
All regional qualifiers are concluded at the conclusion of all NCAA conference meetings.
Men's team standings
1. South Alabama 143 points
2. Texas State 118 points
3. Louisiana 99 points
4. App status 98 points
5. Arkansas State 90 points
6. Southern miss 86 points
7. Coastal Carolina 74 points
8. ULM 59 points
9. Troy 41 points
10. Marshall 10 points
Women's team standings
1. Texas State 120.2 points
2. Louisiana 115.7 points
3. Arkansas State 92 points
4. Southern miss 90.2 points
5. Marshall 71.2 points
6. App status 53.2 points
7. Georgia South 48 points
8. ULM 46 points
9. Georgia State 44 points
10. Coastal Carolina 43 points
11. James Madison 30 points
12. South Alabama 35.5 points
13. Troy 19 points
|
