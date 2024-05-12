No. 8 men's tennis advances to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history





NEW YORK The No. 8 Columbia men's tennis team battled past No. 9 Arizona in a nail-biting 4-3 victory Saturday afternoon at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center to earn a spot in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time in program history. One of eight teams still in the hunt for a national title, Columbia heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Thursday for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Ohio State. “I am so proud of our players,” Bidyut K. Goswami, head men's tennis coach Howard Endelman '87CC said. “They did everything we asked all year long. I'm glad they came through today. It was an honor to compete against Arizona. They were disciplined, competitive and extremely well coached. I'm happy for the seniors who They played.” spent their entire freshman year off campus while school was virtual during Covid. They just hung in there and kept working and focusing on development and improvement. Thank you to all the members of the Columbia Tennis family and all the student-athletes from other sports who supported us today.” Columbia rallied from an early deficit and won the doubles point to get the match underway. The duo of Nicolas Kotzen And Max Westphal fought to win a late break, allowing them to earn a 7–5 victory over Herman Hoeyeraal and Eric Padgham in the No. 2 doubles match. Arizona answered back with a top doubles tiebreaker victory as No. 46 Jay Friend and Colton Smith defeated No. 16 Theo Wijngar And Michael Zheng 7-6(7). All eyes were on the No. 3 doubles match Alex Kotzen And Henry Ruger came back to force a tiebreak. Alex Kotzen and Ruger started strong, carrying the momentum through the tiebreak to post a 7-6(3) victory against Sasha Rozin and Gustaf Strom, taking the doubles point for the Lions. Zheng turned the momentum around in the singles match to put Columbia ahead early in the match, 2-0. No. No. 23 Zheng needed just two sets to beat No. 22 Smith 6-4, 6-1 in the top singles match. Arizona responded with the first team point of the day as Hoeyeraal edged past Westphal in straight sets in fourth place, 7-6(0), 6-3. The Lions answered right back to advance, 3-1 as number 100 Alex Kotzen came back after losing the first set to complete a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 35 Friend. The Wildcats then used two singles victories to even the team score, 3-3. Nick Lagaev picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 6 seed Ruger before No. 70 Strom fought back after losing the first set and a rout Nicolas Kotzen 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 in third place. With the team score tied, all attention turned to the No. 5 singles match Hugo Hashimoto confronted by Casper Christensen. The two went back and forth early in the third set before Hashimoto forced a critical break that allowed him to close out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory that sealed the team victory and secured a spot in Stillwater for the Lions. . RESULTS #8 Columbia 4, #9 Arizona 3 Singles

1. #23 Michael Zheng (COL) final #22 Colton Smith (ARI) 6-4, 6-1

2. #100 Alex Kotzen (COL) final #35 Jay Friend (ARI) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

3. #70 Gustaf Strom (ARI) def. Nicolas Kotzen (COL) 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

4. Herman Hoeyeraal (ARI) def. Max Westphal (COL) 7-6(0), 6-3

5. Hugo Hashimoto (COL) final Casper Christensen (ARI) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

6. Nick Lagaev (ARI) def. Henry Ruger (COL) 6-4, 6-4 Double

1. #46 Jay Friend/Colton Smith (ARI) def. #16 Theo Wijngar / Michael Zheng (COL) 7-6(7)

2. Nicolas Kotzen / Max Westphal (COL) final Herman Hoeyeraal/Eric Padgham (ARI) 7-5

3. Alex Kotzen / Henry Ruger (COL) final Sasha Rosen/Gustaf Strom (ARI) 7-6(3) Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,4,2,6,3,5) THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

