Track and Field concludes Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Hendrik Lenhardt Assistant, Communications and Strategic Brand Engagement

WACO, Texas The University of Cincinnati track and field program wrapped up its first appearance at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday as the Bearcats earned seven podium finishes on the final day of competition.

Over the course of three days and despite multiple lengthy weather delays, Cincinnati earned 13 podium finishes, while the TCU men's team finished tied for 11th (24 points) while the women's team finished 11th (22 points) in the team standings. Texas claimed both the men's and women's team titles.

Junior Abby Knouff started things off for UC on day three when she earned All-Big 12 honors after placing fifth overall in the women's pole vault. Knouff achieved an outdoor personal best of 4.21m / 13' 9.75″ and tied former Bearcat Brooke Catherine for the third-best mark in program history.

The men's 4×100 meter relay team Brandon Bonsu , Naquille Harris , Tosin Ayodeji And Shit Morrison set the tone of the day for the sprint group as the team earned All-Big honors after finishing seventh overall. The relay clocked a time of 40.58, the 10th fastest time in school history.

Harris wasn't done scoring points for the men's team as he finished fifth overall in the men's 100 meters with a time of 10.29. Harris was the only Bearcat to earn multiple All-Big 12 honors this weekend.

Star freshman sprinter Davenae Fagan She delivered another stellar performance as she ran the second-fastest 400 meters in school history with a time of 52.73 to place eighth overall.

Also finding success on the job was a graduate student Hannah Connell who ran a personal record of 13.42 in the women's 100 meter hurdles. Connell placed sixth overall and her time moved her into sixth place in the UC record book.

Dealing with injuries for most of the offseason, sophomore Ghost Morgan had her best performance of the year when she recorded an outdoor personal best of 1.80 m / 5' 11″ in the women's high jump, the sixth-best mark in program history. Morgan earned her first podium finish in the Big 12 Championship in her career when she finished fifth overall.

After running the second-fastest 1,500 meters (3:42.08) in program history in the preliminary round on Friday, Jed Helker returned to the track on Saturday and ran a 3:44.16 to finish seventh overall in the finals. Helker was the only Bearcat coming out of Friday's preliminary event.

Cincinnati's multis team, consisting of freshmen Juliette Laracuente-Huebner junior Dominique Hall and oldest Justin Abrams all delivered All-Big 12 performances on Friday.

Standout freshman Laracuente-Huebner shined in the heptathlon competition as she broke the 17-year-old school heptathlon record by scoring 5,637 points en route to fourth place overall.

Laracuente-Huebner bested former Bearcat Ashley Wilhelm's point total of 5,592 (2007) to become the first UC woman to score more than 5,600 points in a heptathlon.

The Marengo, Ohio native won the 200-meter section with a time of 24.28 and was second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.05), the long jump (6.08 meters), the high jump (1.73 meters) and in the 800m after running a personal best of 2:13.42 to reach her record points total.

Hall and eldest Justin Abrams didn't let a six-and-a-half-hour weather delay keep them from reaching the podium on Friday, as Hall placed second overall and Abrams finished sixth in the men's decathlon.

Hall was locked in all weekend as he scored a personal best 7.649 in the men's decathlon, the second-best score in school history.

The Alabama native placed in the top four in seven of the 10 events, including winning the 400-meter section with a season-best time of 47.94 on Thursday. He also came second in the long jump (6.96 m / 22' 10″) and third in the 100 meters after a personal best of 10.91.

Hall started day two strongly, coming third in both the discus throw (40.92m / 134' 3″) and the pole vault, after setting a personal best of 4.90m / 16' 0.75″. After waiting out the weather delay, Hall came back to finish ninth in the javelin. He then left it all on the track and won the 1500 meters portion with a time of 4:26.77, achieving his record score.

Abrams also recorded a personal best score of 7072, finishing in the top five in four events, including first place in the pole vault (5.00 m / 16' 4.75″), which helped him make the All-Big 12 to earn distinction.

Sophomore Robert Hart jumped his way to the podium in the men's long jump, jumping 7.45 m / 24' 5.5″ to place fifth overall and earn All-Big 12 honors.

Cincinnati opened the weekend with a pair of scorers Hannah Jackson came fourth in the women's hammer throw (58.17 m /190-10), and Noah Thomas finished eighth in the men's hammer throw with the second-best throw in program history (61.98 m / 203' 04″).

ALL BIG 12 BEAR CATS

Dominique Hall – Decathlon, 2nd (7,649 points)

Juliette Laracuente-Huebner – Heptathlon, ​​4th (5,637 points)

Hannah Jackson – Hammer throw, 4th (58.17 m /190-10)

Robert Hart – Long jump, 5th (7.45 m / 24' 5.5″)

Abby Knouff – Pole vault, 5th (4.21 m / 13' 9.75″)

Ghost Morgan – High jump, 5th (1.80m / 5' 11″)

Naquille Harris – 100m, 5th (10.29)

Hannah Connell – 100m hurdles, 6th (13.42)

Justin Abrams – Decathlon, 6th (7,072 points)

Men's 4x100m relay (Bonsu, Harris, Ayodeji, Morrison), 7th (40.58).

Jed Helker – 1,500 m, 7th (3:44.16)

Noah Thomas – Hammer throw, 8th (61.98 m / 203' 04″)

Davenae Fagan – 400m, 8th (52.73)

The Bearcats' postseason journey continues as Cincinnati heads to Lexington, Kentucky, to compete in the NCAA East First Rounds on May 22-25. The NCAA qualifying list will be released on Thursday, May 16; you can find more information about the meeting here.