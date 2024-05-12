National CFB personality uses Pitt as argument against CFP autobids





There is no College Football Playoff format that will please everyone. It's impossible. The new format is certainly no exception. The 2024-2025 college football season will introduce a twelve-team CFP format, an expansion of the four-team format that has existed since the CFP's conception in 2014. And with the introduction of the new twelve-team format, Power will see conference champions (ACC , Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) receive byes in the first round. Josh Pate, a national college football personality at CBS Sports, is not a fan of automatic bids in the new CFP format for many reasons. said during a recent edition of his Late Kick show. His biggest complaint, however, was that “inferior teams” would hypothetically get byes in the first round. Pate brought up the 2021 season in which Pitt defeated Wake Forest to capture the ACC Championship. Pitt finished the regular season 12th in the CFP Poll, and under the new format the Panthers would have earned the four seed and a first-round bye. Pate felt like Pitt didn't deserve a first-round bye. “Car bids will result in inferior teams getting byes in the first round,” Pate said on his Late Kick show earlier last week. “I don't need to take you back any further than 2021. I have nothing against Pitt, I have nothing against Pat Narduzzi, but the fact that the 2021 Pitt Panthers would have had a first-round pick despite being ranked 12th in the country at the end of the year is a joke. It is ridiculous. And it's not deserved. “It's only deserved because they happen to be dropped into an inferior conference and vice versa, I take that same team and put them in the Big Ten or the SEC, they're not sniffing the conference title.” Pitt went 11-2 in the regular season in 2021. The Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal and then eliminated Wake Forest for the outright title. A top twelve finish would have secured a spot in the CFP anyway. Kenny Pickett was a Heisman finalist quarterback, Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award and the defense was one of the nation's best at chasing down opposing quarterbacks. The Panthers would have been a CFP team. It wasn't a perfect team, not with the losses we had suffered all season, but it did its job. There is no rational Pitt fan who would say the Panthers would have won the SEC or the Big Ten back then. But anyway, the Panthers won the ACC. They did their job. They won their conference. You can argue differently, but Pitt deserved his place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghsportsnow.com/2024/05/11/national-cfb-voice-uses-pitt-argument-against-cfp-auto-bids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos