



MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (May 11, 2024) The Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team saw its 2023-2024 season end with a 5-0 setback against No. 4 Wesleyan University Saturday in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Division III Championship at the John Wood Memorial Tennis Courts. Stevens finishes the 2023-2024 season with a 14-6 record, which marks the most wins for the program since the 2007-08 season. The fourth-ranked Cardinals improved to 19-0 and advanced to face the winner of the game between No. 16 Redlands and No. 29 Mary Washington in the regional final. Wesleyan has won both all-time meetings between the teams, with each match coming in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In doubles, Wesleyan captured all three flights via identical 8-2 scores. The Ducks top tandem of the first year Alex Dry and sophomores Stephanie Untermeyer fell to Wesleyan's sixth-seeded duo of Caitlyn Ferrante and Sarah Youngberg (WES) on line one. First year Lorena Piegas and oldest Polina Odintseva fell to Leila Epstein and Jacqueline Soloveychik (WES) on line two, while they were juniors Isabella Woman and freshmen Julia Gomes fell to Alexandra Burnett and Macie Carlos on line three. With the teams playing to a first-to-five finish, Wesleyan needed wins in just two of the six singles flights to clinch the victory and the home side secured them on lines five and six, where Odintseva and Piegas fell to Renna Moshen-Breen. and Carlos, respectively, to close out the match. The rundown

DOUBLE No. 6 Caitlyn Ferrante/Sarah Youngberg (WES) def. Alex Dry / Stephanie Untermeyer (SIT), 8-2

Leila Epstein/Jacqueline Soloveychik (WES) def. Lorena Piegas / Polina Odintseva (SIT), 8-2

Alexandra Burnett/Macie Carlos (WES) def. Isabella Woman / Julia Gomes (SIT), 8-2 SINGLES No. 11 Caitlyn Ferrante (WES) led Alex Dry (SIT), 6-2, 1-0, incomplete

No. 12 Sarah Youngberg (WES) led Stephanie Untermeyer (SIT), 6-4, incomplete

No. 49 Leila Epstein (WES) led. Julia Gomes (SIT), 6-0, 5-1, unfinished

Jacqueline Soloveychik (WES) led Emma Eguia (SIT), 6-1, 3-0, incomplete

Renna Moshen-Breen (WES) def. Polina Odintseva (SIT), 6-0, 6-0

You definitely have Carlos (WES). Lorena Piegas (SIT), 6-0, 6-0 Top performers Dry finished with the team lead in singles wins, recording 13 wins in year 10 on line one. Piegas came in second with 12 and six Ducks finished with a winning record in singles competition.

Dry and Piegas led the team with 16 doubles wins each, although they only played together once. Dona and Untermeyer each finished with 14 doubles wins, although none came as a tandem.

For the season, the Ducks posted a winning record in both singles and doubles. For the opponents Ferrante and Youngberg's team improved to 16-3 this year, as did the tandem of Epstein and Soloveychik. Around the second round of the NCAA tournament No. 1 Claremont-Mudd Scripps 5, Transylvania 0 F/10 May

No. 15 Carnegie Mello 5, No. 27 North Central 0 F/10 May

No. 3 UChicago 5, No. 33 Hope 0 V/May 10

No. 13 Case Western Reserve 5, No. 14 Carleton 0 F/10 May

No. 6 Washington (St. Louis) 5, No. 23 Grinnell 0 F/May 10

No. 20 Sewanee 5, No. 22 Kenyon 4 F/10 May

No. 11 MIT vs. Whitman 12:00 start

No. 10 Middlebury vs. No. 42 TCNJ Starts at noon

No. 12 Washington & Lee vs. UT-Dallas 2 p.m. start

No. No. 3 UChicago vs. No. 13 Case Western 10:30 a.m. start

No. No. 9 Williams vs. No. 7 Johns Hopkins 10 a.m. start

No. 5 Emory vs. North Carolina Wesleyan Starts at 10am

No. No. 16 Trinity (Tx.) vs. No. 18 Christopher Newport 2 p.m. start

No. No. 6 Washington (St. Louis) vs. No. 20 Sewanee 11 a.m. start

No. 8 Amherst vs. No. 32 Skidmore Starts at 10am

