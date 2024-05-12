Third time's the charm? | Sport





THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED election of officers of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) will take place on May 25 at the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), where affiliates will make a third attempt at voting to install an administration. According to Sunday Gler According to sources, all is set for the voting General Assembly (AGM) starting at 1 p.m., with the JTTA constitution stating that the election must take place this time regardless of the circumstances that could prevent it. The voting General Assembly was constitutionally scheduled to take place in February last year but had to be postponed after the Andrew Lue-led government failed to provide the required audited financial report and other documentation. Thirteen of the 19 associate members, who formed a quorum at a called meeting, have since voted to proceed with the election with only an unaudited financial report, but the second attempt to elect officials last Sunday was also abandoned by members of the table tennis table. fraternity who attended the funeral of journalist Hubert Lawrence, who played the sport competitively. JTTA's Articles of Association state: “…In the event that the Annual General Meeting is not held due to force majeure or for reasons agreed by the Executive Committee, the Annual General Meeting shall subsequently be convened within twenty-one days. “…The quorum at the annual general meetings shall be thirty-three and one-third percent of the total membership. In the absence of such a quorum, no matters can be dealt with other than the formal suspension of the proceedings for two weeks. The meeting must then be reconvened within fourteen days. If there is still no quorum upon resumption, the business notified will be transacted by those present.” Efforts yesterday to reach JTTA President Andrew Lue proved futile, but Treasurer Collette Palmer, while unwilling to release details, insisted that last Saturday's second cancellation was necessary due to Lawrence's status. “The delegates voted not to hold elections that day due to the funeral of Hubert Lawrence and we paid our respects to him for being one of the people who brought table tennis back into a positive light and is a member of the fraternity. what it's about, Palmer said. On May 25, Palmer will be among the candidates vying for the association's presidency. She will face Ingrid Graham, Samuel Lamont and Michael Hyatt, now that current President Lue has stepped back from administrative duties. The other positions that will be contested are first vice president, second vice president, general secretary, assistant general secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and council members.

