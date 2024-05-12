Dolphins beat Kennesaw State 4-2; Clinch Weekend Series





Next game: Kennesaw State 12-05-2024 | 1:00 pm Be able to. 12 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Kennesaw State JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The Jacksonville baseball team won game two of a weekend series against Kennesaw State 4-2. The win marked the end of the series for the Dolphins. A two-run sixth inning for JU proved to be the difference, as Jacksonville used strong performances from the pitching staff to carry them to victory. The Owls struck first, taking an early 1-0 lead after a pair of hits, one of which was a double, in the top of the first inning. It took just two innings for Jacksonville to respond on its own. Aidan Masters started the frame with a leadoff walk, and a Jos Steidl some runners on the corners. Tyler Hinrikus then hit a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt down the first base line, scoring Masters from third base and tying the game before the start of the third inning. Jacksonville took its first lead of the evening in the fourth inning. Tyrell Brewer ripped a single to center to start the inning, and Steidl hit his second single of the day, putting runners back on the corners for the Dolphins. The Owls pitcher, Smith Pinson, had been watching the Dolphin runners all inning, and one of his pick-off attempts to third base went wide. Brewer, who had slid headfirst back to third base, got up and crossed the line with ease, and JU took a 2–1 lead in the fifth. KSU tied things up in the sixth inning after the first. This time the Owls led off with a walk to Hassan. Hassan then stole second, and a single up the middle brought him home and saw the score tied at 2-2. At that point, Peyton Prescott came out of the bullpen relieved and took the final out of the frame to prevent further damage. The Dolphins wasted no time in giving their lead back, this time by two, in the bottom of the sixth inning. a Clayton Hodges a single led off the inning and Brewer then had his second hit of the evening, on a hit-and-run. Chandler Howard then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field, and Bastian singled to center field to score Brewer and make the score 4-2 heading into the seventh. Both teams got runners the rest of the way, but strong performances from both bullpens kept the remainder of the game scoreless, with Jacksonville picking up the win on Saturday to secure the series. Evan Chrest started on the mound for the Dolphins and allowed two runs in 5.2 innings of work. The sophomore struckout six batters and gave up five singles and two walks. He left with a draw and received a no-decision. Prescott, who had relieved Chrest in the sixth, pitched the final 3.1 innings, including shutout baseball, to get the Dolphins through the remainder of the game. The freshman struck out a pair and gave up three baserunners from the pen. COACH'S NOTES

NEXT ONE The Dolphins and Owls complete their weekend series tomorrow, May 12. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the JU baseball team's senior day. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

