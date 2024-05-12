Sports
Bears break three more records at ASUN Conference Championships
CONWAY, Ark. The University of Central Arkansas Bears men's and women's track and field teams competed in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships this weekend.
On day three of competition, the Bears broke three UCA records, earned 41 top-10 finishes and set 20 personal bests.
Throughout the weekend, the Bears broke four UCA records, had 126 top-10 finishes and set 58 personal bests.
Breaking the UCA record, Jenny Peake came second in the women's javelin throw with a throw of 44.35 meters (145-6.0).
Breaking the UCA record in the men's 4×100 relay, consisting of the UCA team Kobe Gill, Jake Green, TyJuan HuffmanAnd Wesley Money came first with a time of 39.67.
Breaking the UCA record in the women's 4×100 relay, made up of the UCA team Kendelle McCoy, Raghan Allen, Troynelle MolenaarAnd Ciara Tucker came second with a time of 44.52.
Setting the facility record in the men's 4×100 relay, consisting of the UCA team Kobe Gill, Jake Green, TyJuan HuffmanAnd Wesley Money came first with a time of 39.67.
Set up the facility record, Xavier Simpkins first place in the men's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.09.
Personal records for women
Jenny PeakeJavelin, 44.35m (145-6.0)
Joia PerryJavelin, 28.28 m (92-9.0)
Joia PerryDiscus throw, 42.22 m (138-6.0)
Simon Quiles400m hurdles, 1:01.41
Eliminate Saheib5000m, 17:55.47
Men's personal records
Trevor GreenJavelin, 48.14m (157-11.0)
Maximilian LaurJavelin, 41.62 m (136-7.0)
Cole HungatePole vault, 4.28 m (14-0.5)
Michael GriffinTriple jump, 13.63m (44-2.75)
Maximilian Laurshot put, 13.79 m (45-3.0)
Xavier Simpkins110m hurdles, 14.09
Byron Holt110m hurdles, 14.13
Charles Nnantah Jr.110m hurdles, 15.22
Armonte Paulk400m, 46.40
Xavier Simpkins400m hurdles, 53.11
TyJuan Huffman200m sprint, 20.89
Armonte Paulk200m sprint, 21.24
Aaron Webb200m sprint, 21.26
Gavin Frick5000m, 14:41.66
Thomas Cain5000m, 14:45.77
Field events
Jenny Peake came second in the women's javelin throw with a throw of 44.35 meters (145-6.0). Madisyn Crandall came sixth with a throw of 32.56 m (106-10.0), Joia Perry came eighth with a throw of 28.28 m (92-9.0), and Natalie Louw finished tenth with a throw of 22.96 m (75-4.0).
By the men's spear, Lucas Stringer came fifth with a throw of 55.29 m (181-5.0). Trevor Green placed ninth with a throw of 48.14 m (157-11.0), Maximilian Laur done 11e with a throw of 41.62 m (136-7.0), and Taylor Michie done 13e with a throw of 36.39 m (119-5.0).
In the ladies' discussions Joia Perry came fourth with a throw of 42.22 m (138-6.0). Serena Degollado placed sixth with a throw of 37.11m (121-7.0) and Kiara Williams came seventh with a throw of 37.06 m (121-7.0).
In the men's pole vault, Cole Hungate came fifth with a jump of 4.28 m (14-0.5).
In the men's triple jump Michael Griffin came fifth with a jump of 13.63 m (44-2.75).
In the men's shot put, Aidan Patton came fourth with a throw of 16.29 m (53-5.25). Malik Beasley came sixth with a throw of 15.71 m (51-6.5), Maximilian Laur came tenth with a throw of 13.79 m (45-3.0), and Luke Stringer done 11e with a throw of 13.04 m (42-9.5).
In the women's triple jump Karis Martin came ninth with a time jump of 11.29 m (37-0.5). Savannah Carrigan came tenth with a jump of 11.25 m (36-11.0).
Track events
The men's 4×100 relay included the UCA team Kobe Gill, Jake Green, TyJuan HuffmanAnd Wesley Money came first with a time of 39.67.
The women's 4×100 relay included the UCA team Kendelle McCoy, Raghan Allen, Troynelle MolenaarAnd Ciara Tucker came second with a time of 44.52.
In the men's 1500 meter race, Jack Dingman done 12e with a time of 4:04.56.
In the women's 1500 meters, Anna Bommes done 11e with a time of 4:54.93.
Xavier Simpkins first place in the men's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.09. Byron Holt came third with a time of 14.13 and Charles Nnantah Jr. came seventh with a time of 15.22.
In the women's 100 meter hurdles Simon Quiles came ninth with a time of 15.12.
Armonte Paulk came third in the men's 400 meters with a time of 46.40.
Kobe Gill came first in the men's 100 meter sprint with a time of 10.41. TyJuan Huffman was just a stone's throw away in second place with a time of 10.46, Wesley Money came fourth with a time of 10.49, and Aaron Webb came sixth with a time of 10.59.
In the men's 800 meters, Jack Dingman finished fifth with a time of 1:52.39.
In the men's 400 meter hurdles, Xavier Simpkins came third with a time of 53.11. Byron Holt came sixth with a time of 55.37.
In the women's 400 meter hurdles Simon Quiles came third with a time of 1:01.41.
TyJuan Huffman came first in the men's 200 meters with a time of 20.89. Armonte Paulk placed third with a time of 21.24, and Aaron Webb came fourth with a time of 21.26.
In the women's 200 meters, Raghan Allen came second with a time of 23.70. Kendelle McCoy came fourth with a time of 23.96, Troynelle Molenaar placed sixth with a time of 24.57, and Ciara Tucker came seventh with a time of 24.84.
In the 5000 meters men, Gavin Frick done 12e with a time of 14:41.66. Thomas Cain was close behind with a time of 14:45.77, finishing 13the And Carlos Hernández done 30e with a time of 16:13.71.
In the 5000 meters ladies, Sara Steimel came ninth with a time of 17:22.03. Madeline Hill done 12e with a time of 17:28.41, Kayleigh Wagon done 19e with a time of 17:44.31, and Eliminate Saheib was right behind in 20e with a time of 17:55.47.
The men's 4×400 relay included the UCA team Aaron Webb, Armonte Paulk, Bruce WhiteAnd Wesley Money came fourth with a time of 3:13.19.
The women's 4x400m relay included the UCA team Kamaria Russell, Kendelle McCoy, Simon QuilesAnd Raghan Allen came second with a time of 3:43.31.
Live results: https://milesplit.live/meets/620965
From the Coach Head Coach Josey Weaver
“It was very exciting to host this year's ASUN Championships at our home in Conway, Ark. I am so proud of our men and women for their progress from a year ago. We almost came close to winning a championship on both sides, but I promise we will hungrily pursue that next year.
This is a fantastic team that has paved the way for future success and I can't thank our seniors enough. Also the support of our administration, volunteers, coaches and everyone in Conway who came out to support and help organize this great event. I'm so grateful to be a bear and for the past three days.”
Women's team results
1. Kennesaw State – 183
2. Central Arkansas 152
3. Lip comb 148
4.Jacksonville 125
5. Women (NC) – 62
6. Eastern Kentucky 52
7. Bellarmine 38
8. North Florida 36
9. Austin Peay-22
Men's team results
1. Kennesaw State 252
2. Central Arkansas 157
3. Eastern Kentucky 129
4. Lip comb 104
5. Women (NC) 64
6. North Florida 59
7. Bellarmine – 40
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
