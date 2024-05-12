Fight to the last ball, PCB chief tells Dublin cricket team – Sport

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday told the national team to fight until the last ball for the second match of a three-match T20 series against Ireland.

When he met players from the men's national team in Ireland's capital Dublin, the PCB quoted he said: fight to the last ball; the competition must be clear.

On Friday, Ireland recorded their first T20 win against Pakistan, who could not defend a solid-looking 182-5 after batting first, dealing a shock blow to the Babar Azam-led side's World Cup preparations, that takes a lot of time. next month in the United States.

The loss to Ireland, who are in Pakistan's group in the T20 World Cup, came after a draw on home soil against a New Zealand side missing most of their first-choice players. With Babar only recently reinstated as captain, it was yet another bump in the road for their tournament preparation.