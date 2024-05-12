A plea for Notre Dame Football to join the SEC

With summer approaching and a multitude of conference realignment tricks possible across the college football landscape, I thought I would take some time over the next few weeks to explore all the different possible long-term destinations for the future. Notre Dame battles Irish and see if I can talk myself, and possibly some of you, into it. These options include the Irish maintaining the status quo of independence, along with joining all the remaining major conferences: the ACC, Big 10, Big 12 and even the SEC. I will do my best not to let my opinions tilt during this process and simply adopt the perspective of someone who is advocating for this, and in return I will ask that we avoid making the feedback too personal.

(Yes, that was the same introduction I used last week – you'll see it a few more times).

Last week we discussed the chalk option, which is for Notre Dame to remain independent. This week we'd go in the opposite direction and try to make a case for what seems at least Notre Dame's least likely long-term destination: the Southeastern Conference.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Why join the SEC?

This seems like the hardest option to argue for from the Irish fans' perspective because it feels so unthinkable. Arguments against it would be numerous, including but not limited to:

Bizarre culture clash, even if a precedent is set by the Sisyphean persistence of the Vanderbilt Commodores. Notre Dame fans who have spent years compromising their own honor and pride over Notre Dame's academic standards, by-the-book recruiting, etc. might find this move difficult to swallow.

Risking long-term alienation from traditional Notre Dames (competitive) rivals, all of whom now reside in the Big 10. Even the USC series could be in jeopardy here if an Irish move on the Integers' emerging nemesis in the sport's increasingly bipolar power distribution were seen as the ultimate rejection and betrayal. There would likely be very little desire among Big 10 officials at that point to protect the Trojans' longstanding rivalry with the Irish.

On the other side of the aforementioned bargain, a relative lack of history between the Irish and the SEC would keep a rivalry from being on the cards. There are four SEC teams the Irish have never played; The most games the Irish have played against any SEC team is twelve. There would effectively be no rival conference for the Irish, which would not only be a shame and still make us feel like outsiders in our new home, but also contribute to the complete denial of the history of the college football that we as fans keep complaining about in vain.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

These are all valid, and I'm not really here to refute them. The best argument for Notre Dame to jump to the SEC lies not in refuting it, but in simply ignoring it.

The argument for joining the SEC is simple: leave the past behind you. Forget belonging, forget tradition, forget the need to feel like you belong. Forget geography and the obligation you owe to the past; the rest of the sport certainly doesn't respect them. Step boldly forward and solidify your future in what has been, is and likely will remain the most competitive and decorated conference in college football. Do you feel like you don't belong? Let them make room for you.

Never again will we have to wonder if Notre Dame could fill a difficult or compelling schedule. We would never be short of opportunities for quality wins. A Notre Dame team that passed this conference gauntlet would never again be questioned as a playoff contender, or have the legitimacy of its record questioned. And aside from a rough CFP performance against arguably the best team from the greatest dynasty in college football history in 2020, Irish teams have performed better than you might think against the SEC in recent years; With the Conference hegemon entering a questionable period of transition, this could be the best time ever to jump into the fray.

From a financial perspective, this move would be a bonanza: We're talking annual matchups with the likes of the Georgian bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers…and oh yeah, a few teams from Texas and Oklahoma joining the fray. The Irish would be the highest rated game almost every week and wins in these games would bring the Irish to a level of recognition rarely seen in recent decades.

Finally, let's get into the philosophical and historical part and really go out of my way to play devil's advocate. You could make an argument that these types of moves is in a sense, the Notre Dame tradition; the Irish became bluebloods by refusing to flow with the wind that the larger college football landscape required of them, especially at times when that wind was blown by the University of Michigan and its conference of goons. The forward pass, the national schedule, the USC rivalry, post-World War II veteran recruitment, green jerseys, the Catholics vs. Convicts, the Cheerios Bowl; Many of Notre Dame's greatest moves and signature contributions to college football history came where it innovated, stepped outside the mainstream and went against what tradition or conventional wisdom would dictate. This could be another one of those moments, if we choose to make it. The SEC is the strongest castle in college football right now; eternity awaits if we can handle it. Who is with me?

(I know many of you are probably not with me, so before I invite you to comment, I would like to remind you that I am only exploring the idea from the perspective of someone who would support it and not necessarily my own opinion) .