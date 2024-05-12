No. 12 Women's tennis moves past UT-Dallas in NCAA Round of 32





BALTIMORE The 12th-ranked Washington and Lee women's tennis team opened the 2024 NCAA tournament on Saturday with a 5-0 sweep of UT-Dallas at Johns Hopkins University. HOW IT HAPPENED: Senior Margaret Carlton and sophomores Grace Lorenz secured the first point of the match for Blauw-Wit (21-1) with an 8-6 victory over number 2, followed by an 8-4 victory over number 3 of senior Izzy Koziol and freshmen Haley Stoltz . The Comets (11-6) looked to salvage a point in first place, but W&L senior Gabi Moss and sophomores Lauren Long earned an 8-7 (9-7) win to complete the doubles sweep. Long and Koziol then put the match in the win column for the Generals with outright singles victories. Both were cruising, dropping five matches between them as Long had a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 1 and a 6-2, 6-1 victory for Koziol at No. 6. Lorenz (3) and Carlton (5) were also in the lead at the time of completion. Both players won their first sets 6-3, with Carlton leading 3-0 in the second and Lorenz leading 2-1 in the second. Moss had just completed her first set at No. 2, a 6-4 decision over Riya Matharoo, while sophomore Annie Jennings was a set ahead at number 4 (6-4), but Saumya Vedula trailed 2-5 in the second. NOTABLE POINTS: The Generals' victory on Saturday marked their 29th consecutive victory in the opening games of the NCAA Tournament. They improve to 29-2 all-time in their first game of the championship. Koziol and Long's singles victory extended both players' winning streaks to nine consecutive matches. Koziol's singles record this season now stands at 13-4 overall, with Long at 17-4. NEXT ONE: The Generals meet seventh-ranked Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Round of 16 on Sunday at noon in the team's second meeting of the season. W&L won the regular season meeting 5-4 in Lexington. Nestled in the mountains of Virginia, Washington and Lee University is a proud member of NCAA Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Founded in 1749, W&L is the ninth oldest college in the United States and a leading liberal arts university. With more than 500 student-athletes in 24 varsity sports, the Generals have celebrated more than 265 conference championships. Learn more about the Blue and White by visiting www.generalssports.com or on social media at @WLUGenerals. Read the full article

