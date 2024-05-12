Nichole Lobban finds success through balance | Lifestyle

In 1999, Nichole Lobban won an award at her high school graduation for being the most versatile student. Since then, her entire life has been dedicated to achieving excellence through balance. Lobban is rising through the ranks as assistant vice president of wealth management and client strategy at Sygnus Capital Limited and is dedicated to teaching lessons about balance to her now eight-year-old son and pride and joy, Luca.

While many people find their passions later in life, for the St. Ann resident, she found fitness early.

“I started physical activity and exercise in high school. I knew how to swim well since I was five, but coming from the preparatory school I went to, I had no opportunities for a swimming team and to go to the stadium and participate in competitions.

Challenging herself to join the swim team when she arrived at Holy Childhood High School, she soon discovered tennis.

“The tennis court was there, but I couldn't play tennis before. It was part of the [physical education] curriculum and I just had a knack for it. I was on the tennis team, so I competed against both.”

As she threw herself into both her extracurricular activities and her studies, Lobban's life plan began to reveal itself by the time she graduated.

“When I graduated, I received the prize for the most versatile student. That was a big thing because that award taught me balance. I believe that life is all about [balance] In all perspectives. Whatever comes your way, you have to find a balance. It can't just be academics, so I've followed that distinction all my life.”

She continued: “For me, playing sports teaches you discipline and structure. I have an eight-year-old son and I make sure I introduce him to swimming, tennis, table tennis and football.”

Luca, who is as passionate as Lobban about tennis, plays every Sunday with his mother at the Liguanea Club.

Beaming, she said, “He's perfect. I couldn't be more proud.”

“I'm a single mother, but I have a perfect arrangement with his father where we do that [a] week on, week off. It works for all three of us. It also helps me to balance my life. I believe he is in a good place. He is a confident child, just like me and his father. Sometimes he's a social butterfly, sometimes he's super miserable, but you know what, he's a kid. He is the apple of my eye.”

Although Lobban's life, which consists of training with a trainer three days a week, tennis and running two days a week, periodic walks and a laundry list of work commitments, is hectic at its simplest, she believes she has found the perfect balance . between her needs and Luca's.

“I'm doing great, as all mothers should feel. I do it as best I can [as] I can do it for him. I encourage him, I make him feel confident and no matter where a child is at, I believe it is a parent's responsibility to push and encourage their child to become a better person.”

She doesn't take all the credit, but says a big part of this balance comes from her understanding of work life.

“To be honest, that is also attributed to work. You can work somewhere and they may not understand the challenges of family life, or they may not appreciate the unique challenges of their team members, and I find that Sygnus emphasizes that. We are a family there, we are a small organization and I think that all the managers [and] the managers all understand their team and give everyone that flexibility [person’s] unique circumstance.”

While she supports her business and her family, Lobban says there is simply no hair without fitness.

“I love it. It makes me feel good about myself. It helps me to clear my head and escape the grind of work, reality, everything.”

