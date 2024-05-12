Justin Beaver

BOULDER University of Colorado juniorheads to Austin, Texas to represent the Buffaloes in the NCAA Central/Austin Regional, which runs Monday through Wednesday. It will be his third time in postseason play.

The competition is scheduled for the University of Texas Golf Club, which will play at 7,399 yards and a par-71 configuration.

“Justin has had a very solid year despite some injuries this spring,” said CU head coach Roy Edwards said. “His play is as good as it has ever been and we look forward to the NCAA being a great springboard to his summer tournament schedule and into the fall.

Biwer led the team in batting average for the second time in his career with a score of 71.38, along with team bests in several categories, including rounds that counted toward the team score (33 of 34), rounds in the 60s (11 ), under-par rounds (18), rounds par or better (22) and top 20 finishes (six). He has played in 38 collegiate events, finishing under par in 20 of them (and even one other), and through 108 rounds he has a career batting average of 71.09, the best in school history.

“He's really been one of the most consistent players over his first three years in our history,” Edwards added. “He is not only a great player, but also an Academic All-American. This year he did not play his so-called 'best' and was still able to put together a very good season, which is the sign of a truly special player.”

In CU history in the NCAA, Biwer owns the seventh-best nine-round average of 72.56, with the latter tied for ninth with Buffalo. This marks the eighth time a Buffalo has been individually invited as a regional participant, and Biwer joins Daniel O'Loughlin in earning the distinction twice (the NCAA created the regional format in 1989).

He had a competitive outing during US Open qualifying at The Broadlands in Westminster on Thursday. He finished in ninth place with a 3-under 69, missing out on a play-off for the fifth and final spot to advance to the sectionals. After bogeying the first hole, he went on a tear with six straight birdies; he had seven overall with an eagle, but a triple bogey on the 594-yard, par-5 third hole worked against him. He was previously ranked 15th in the final Pac-12 Championship last month.

Biwer earned a spot as a freshman in 2022, where he finished in 40th place at the Norman Regional; he recorded a 4-over par 72-73-77220 score. CU qualified as a team last year, and as a sophomore again finished in 16th place for Norman, with a 5-under performance of 70-71-70–211; the Buffs finished third and advanced to the NCAA Finals, where CU missed the cut; he had a scorecard of 73-74-73220, 10 over par.

Biwer will tee off at No. 1 at 8:31 a.m. MDT and will be paired with Erik Jansson of Jacksonville State and the No. 4 player from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The top five teams and the lowest ranked individual not on those teams from each of the six regional teams advance to the NCAA Finals. They are scheduled for May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Three Buffaloes have advanced as that top person in the past, Bobby Kalinowski in 1993 (tied for ninth); Derek Tolan in 2008 (tied for seventh place) and David Oraee in 2015 (second).

In addition to Biwer, 10 other Buffaloes have so far attempted to qualify for next month's U.S. Open at Pinehurst (NC), Course No. 2. Three advanced to sectional qualifying: Sophomores Robby Keilch And Hunter Swanson and alumDerek Fribbs ('11). Two others earned alternate status.

Fribbs earned co-medal honors with a 2-under 69 at Collindale Golf Course in Fort Collins on May 2; Keilch shot a 5-under 67 to finish in second place Thursday at Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) Country Club; and Swanson won in a playoff to earn the fifth and final spot at Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster on Tuesday. He shot a 78 because players in the 1930s faced consistent winds that often reached wind speeds of up to 53 miles per hour.

Tolan ('08) and Ryan Schmitz ('17) also played at Collindale, with CU head coach Tolan carding a 1-over 72 and missing by a stroke, while Schmitz shot a 6-over 77.

Junior Tucker Clark and incoming freshmen Parker Paxton competed at Paxton's home course, Riverton Country Club. Both fired 2-under par 70s to emerge as first and second alternates respectively. They finished in second place behind University of Utah alum Blake Tomlinson ('22), who shot a 64.

Freshman Ty Holbrook attempted to qualify at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas, but his 2-over 74 was two strokes away from reaching one of the more competitive qualifiers. Forty-three players gave scores between 73 and 76.

Freshman Brandon Knight also tried his hand at Walnut Creek, where he shot an 88; However, the average score of the 56 players who finished in the windy trial was 83.1, with 21 players choosing not to finish, many heading for scores in the 90s. And sniffing ('00) also fell short with an 81.

Sectional qualifying 36 holes is scheduled for May 20 (three locations, including Dallas) and June 3 (10 courses, two west of the Mississippi in Daly City, California, and Bend, Ore).