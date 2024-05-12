Racism in Indian cricket? World Cup winner reveals he was called 'Madrasi' all his life

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teams and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, has made a major revelation. The ex-Indian pacer, whose birthplace is Kerala, revealed that he was called a Madrasi all his life. It is worth noting that Madrasi is a regional slur used for the natives or residents of South India, mainly Tamil Nadu. Sreesanth made his India debut in October 2005 during an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. The pacer played in all three formats for India and picked 169 wickets.

“All my life I have been… I can say it. See all below. Bombay was more like Madrasi. I heard it from the time I played under-13 to under-14 to under-16 to under-19. Then we had the Kochi (Tuskers Kerala) team and it was like playing for the country again,” Sreesanth said on “The Ranveer Show'.

In the same show, Sreesanth revealed that the now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala team is yet to pay his salary. The ex-Indian pacer was part of the team as a player in the 2011 edition of IPL. The team was terminated before the next edition.

“They have to pay a lot of money. They still haven't done that. You should get Muralitharan sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), you should get Mahela (Mahela Jayawardene) and on your show they will only tell you. McCullum was there too , and Jadeja,” Sreesanth said.

“Please guys, BCCI literally paid you guys I think. Please pay us… anyway when you pay remember the 18% interest every year. I think by the time my kid gets married we will definitely have the money will receive (laughs). The team was supposed to exist for three years, and the team was terminated in the first year. I don't think anyone talked about it, even now, they don't talk about it.” to it.