Four-time singles champion Giorgi announces retirement from tennis





Four-time singles champion Camila Giorgi announced on Saturday that she will retire from tennis. Giorgi, 32, was known as a big shot maker with aggressive tactics who excelled on faster surfaces. She made her debut on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2006 and 12 years later she reached a career-high ranking of No. 26. In an Instagram post, Giorgi expressed her gratitude for her years on tour: Notably, Giorgi won the 2021 Omnium Banque Nationale, a WTA-1000 event in Montreal, Canada. She finished in the Top 100 for twelve consecutive seasons, between 2012 and 2023. After early success at ITF Challenger events, Giorgi made her first breakthrough by reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2012 as a qualifier. She upset Top 20 seeds Flavia Pennetta and Nadia Petrova, where she made her Top 100 debut. Giorgi also reached the Round of 16 at the 2013 US Open; she reached her first two WTA singles finals in 2014, reaching the Top 50 for the first time that year. She won her first singles title in 2015 on the grass of 's-Hertogenbosch, with a victory over Belinda Bencic in the final. Giorgi won her second title in Linz in 2018, where she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova for the indoor hard court championship. In 2018, Giorgi achieved her career-best Grand Slam result by reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. She saved a match point in her third-round victory over Katerina Siniakova, and she won the first set against Serena Williams before eventually falling to the 23-time Grand Slam champion. After a lull in the rankings in the following two seasons, Giorgi returned to prominence in 2021. She won Montreal despite a ranking of No. 71, one of the lowest in the field. Champions Corner: Montreal champion Giorgi on art, family and why tennis isn't everything

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Giorgi reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics and the Eastbourne final that summer. At the end of 2021, she regained a place in the Top 35. A fourth WTA singles title followed in Merida, Mexico in 2023. Giorgi's last Grand Slam match was a three-set loss to former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka at this year's Australian Open. Her last match on tour came in March, when she fell to Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open.

