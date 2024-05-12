Game Three Preview: Best of five begins in Denver





The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will head to Denver, Colorado tonight for game three of their second round showdown. Colorado made a great comeback in games one and two, but only got enough to secure a win in game one. Will they get off to a better start tonight at home, or will Dallas take the lead again? Colorado avalanche Getting into the habit of needing comebacks of more than three goals won't get you far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that's the route for Colorado in this series. I expected them to dig into the home crowd and the environment to come out in game three. We have seen repeatedly how successful this team is at home, and that attribute will prove huge if they remain undefeated at home. This would secure an eventual birth of the conference. Some of Colorado's adjustments in the third period seem to be working for Colorado in game two, but I'm more concerned about what didn't work. In game two, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen had their least productive game of the playoffs. If Dallas can effectively shut down two Colorado stars, they might not get enough out of their depth to stick around. It's also worth noting that while Devon Toews returned to the ice after the high hit he took from Benn, head injuries are difficult to assess and treat. I, for one, hope he does what is best for his health, but I also know that the D group cannot afford to lose anyone in his esteem. Projected lines Valeri Nichushkin (13) – Nathan MacKinnon (29) – Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) – Casey Mittelstadt (37) – Zach Parise (9)

Miles Wood (28) – Ross Colton (20) – Chris Wagner (14)* –

Andrew Cogliano (11) – Yakov Trenin (73) – Brandon Duhaime (12) Devon Toews (7) – Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) – Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) – Sean Walker (26) *Note: Jonathan Drouin returned to the ice while in Dallas and will be part of the morning skate. We'll see if he comes out for warm-ups or if we get a statement from Bednar. Dallas stars Dallas is fortunate to have this series tied to how things ended in game two. Colorado was just (another) empty-net goal away from tying the score at four and completing one of the wildest third-period comebacks ever. Jake Oettinger was Dallas' best player, and honestly, if it wasn't for his stellar play, things might have gone from bad to worse for the Stars. They seem comfortable exchanging transition blows with Colorado and have the horses to cash in. That's a dangerous play against the Avalanche, who have proven they can score in bunches when they get going. I wonder if we'll see a Peter DeBoer adjustment that muddies the neutral zone. Game three should see the most obvious adjustments from both sides, so keep an eye out for that. Projected lines Jason Robertson (21) – Roope Hintz (24) – Logan Stankoven (11)

Jamie Benn (14) – Wyatt Johnston (53) – Joe Pavelski (16)

Mason Marchment (27) – Matt Duchene (95) – Tyler Seguin (91)

Evgenii Dadonov (63) – Sam Steel (18) – Craig Smith (15) Thomas Harley (55) – Miro Hiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) – Chris Tanev (3)

Ryan Suter (20) – Nils Lundkvist (5) Goalkeepers It's once again the best upon the best at Ball Arena, with Alexandar Georgiev getting the nod for Colorado and Jake Oettinger between the pipes for Dallas.

