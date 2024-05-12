



CONWAY, Ark. Bellarmine University athletics earned three medals and set a slew of new program records Saturday on the final day of the ASUN Outdoor Championship at the Richard Martin Jr. Track from host Central Arkansas and the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex. During her first outdoor conference, Raven Payne earned a silver medal in the women's 400 while setting a new freshman program record in the event after finishing in 54.62. Payne, who recorded eight points in finishing second, broke Meghan Roby's previous freshman record of 56.59 at the 2015 Center Twilight. Sloan Cox powered his way to a silver medal in the men's shot put. The sophomore's second eight-point throw was 17.42 meters, bettering his previous program record of 17.00 set at this season's Jim Green Invitational. Cox produced a new high-water mark almost every week this year. The senior men's 4×400 relay team Ike Boling and sophomores Zander Hoeten , Zac Hutslar And Jackson Gordon captured a bronze medal, with six points gained from their third place finish. The quartet's 3:11.23 broke the long-standing program record of 3:13.91 set by Jared Findlater, Sean Klosterman, Nate McKinney and Joey Kiefer from the 2012 Louisville Twilight. The same foursome set a new program record in the 4×100 after finishing fourth (5 points) in 41.03. Boling, Hutslar, Hooten and freshmen Carter Olmsted had produced a 41.52 at the recent Clark Wood Invitational. Gordon placed fourth (5 points) in the 400 in 46.62, breaking his previous program record of 46.64 at the Clark Wood Invitational. Boling added a sixth (3 points) to the event in 47.68. For the second time in three days, Chase Austin set a new program record for freshmen in the 1500, the latter in 3:49.66. Payne junior women's 4×400 relay team Naimah Massacre freshmen Annie Somwe and junior Chloe Freilinger placed sixth (3 points) and set a new program record in 3:45.87. The previous record of 3:46.76 from the 2018 Raleigh Relays was held by Ashley Reyna-Padilla, Amanda Schnabel, Bridgette Mangold and Roby. Amelia Svidal recently set new overall and freshman program records in the triple jump, repeating the feat after placing sixth (3 points) in 11.81, which was an improvement over her previous distance of 11.72 at the Clark Wood Invitational. Senior Avery Hedden , Slaughter, Payne and Freilinger placed fifth (4 points) in the 4×100 relay (47.44). Freilinger was fifth (4 points) in the 400 (55.35), and Slaughter was seventh (2 points) in the 100 hurdles (14.66). Freshman Jacey Harding finished eighth (1 pt) in the latter event (14.91) and seventh (2 pt) in the 400 hurdles (1:05.57). Junior Avery Koch placed fifth (4 points) in the discus (42.07) and freshman Haden Wolfe came eighth (1 pt) in the event (37.04). Freshman Clinton Bass placed fifth (4 points, 14.78) and Olmsted sixth (3 points, 14.97) in the men's 110 hurdles. Hutslar finished seventh (2 points) in the 200 (21.62), as did a sophomore Alex Hoeten in the 800 (1:53.10). Bellarmine's men collected 40 points, and the Knights' women collected 38. Kennesaw State won the team titles. For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow BUKnights on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

