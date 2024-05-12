Interview with Shashank Singh: How PBKS batsman was guided by a cricket-mad father and sister | Ipl news

Uncapped Indian batters Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were the sleeper hits of IPL 2024 and played an entertaining innings despite their team Punjab Kings failing to progress past the league stage. In an interaction with The Indian Expressmoderated by Pratyush RajShashank talks about learning from Mumbai friends, having a tough taskmaster for a father and his sister's nerdy loyalty to his career, while Ashutosh recalls his life as an 11-year-old who moved to Indore to pursue cricket, and Jasprit Bumrah hit for a six.

How different is the IPL and domestic cricket?

The IPL experience is great. The competition in domestic cricket is also tough. Whatever gigs I have are because of the domestic circuit. I wouldn't say there is too much difference between the IPL and domestic cricket. However, in the IPL you have to deal with a lot of mental pressure compared to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. Maybe the crowd pressure is different in the IPL.

How big was the decision to leave Mumbai after playing there?

It was very difficult to be honest. I didn't get the chance in the red ball circuit. The competition in Mumbai was huge and Abhishek Nayar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas (Iyer) Surya (Kumar Yadav), Sarfaraz (Khan), all these guys did well. As a cricketer you have a very short period… 15-16 years. So I didn't want to miss a year (cooling off period). That's why I decided to move to my home state of Chhattisgarh. Moving from Mumbai to another state was emotional for me. I had played all my cricket with the Mumbai boys.

Can you tell us about your father's involvement in cricket?

It was my father's dream (that I would make a name for myself in cricket). He was always protective and caring. He was behind the nets. Once, Santosh Shinde (former Mumbai Ranji fast bowler) bowled me three times with yorkers into the nets. Dad started scolding me. He told me to leave cricket and concentrate on my studies. Recently, after the KKR match, I received praise from everyone. But my father had the problem that I was beaten three times by Sunil Narine. Sometimes I get angry, but he gives me a reality check.

You have played with Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer in Mumbai. How did this help?

They are great friends. If I pick up things from them, that's a big thing. Recently, before the IPL, he asked Surya about his foot placement and the areas he focuses on when playing the sweep shot. I spoke to Iyer about his fitness, his head position and his training process. I am grateful to have such good people around me.

What changes have you experienced after the success of the IPL?

It feels good that people are starting to recognize me. The number of followers on Instagram has also increased. When I was playing under-19 cricket, I would see fans running towards Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and think how good they must have felt.

Also when I met Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) in Dharamsala. I asked him what I should do better next season. He replied: “What happens is that in the second season a player forgets the process that worked. The process resulted in success. You did your best this time and if you need to do better again, don't forget your process. 90 percent forget this process, they try new things and that's where their graph goes down.'

You are very close to your elder sister and we heard that she is obsessed with cricket.

She is emotional about me. Whenever something negative is posted about me on social media, she keeps an eye on it. She keeps track of every newspaper clipping. When I wasn't in the IPL last year, I was extremely disappointed. But every other day I would get long emails from her about my past achievements and my love for the game.

Recently we played against CSK and we didn't know that Matheesha Pathirana (fast bowler) was not playing. But a day before the competition, she sent me three or four links on how to read Pathirana. Against Mumbai Indians, I stepped out to Bumrah's slower one. She sent me a ten-page email. I didn't read a single line. I asked her to tell me because I can't read that much. She's an engineer herself, so she's entering that technical territory.

The auction fiasco (Punjab had initially said they bought the wrong Shashank Singh) was handled well by you and the franchise. What was the family's reaction at the time?

My sister probably responded to 200 people on social media. She kept reminding people about my file. She told the people that he is the Shashank Singh that the Punjab kings wanted. The other Shashank Singh is very young. He is an under-19 cricketer. I am sure he is very talented and he plays for Bengal. After that auction, my sister said that everyone will be keeping an eye on me and making sure I'm doing well everyone's mouth will be closed (It will silence critics).

She had taken the auction fiasco to heart. My mother told me she even cried for a few days.

Finishing is such a specialized role, but stardom is reserved for players who compete for the Purple Cap or Orange Cap. You are both relatively lower in the rankings, so you may not be eligible for such honors. Do you feel like you are not getting the recognition your contributions deserve?

At the level we play, everyone's role is predetermined, whether it's top order, mid-range or finisher. It is not important how many runs you score, what is important is how many matches you have won for the team. If we score points but the team doesn't win, that's a bigger disappointment. In the match against Gujarat Titans, both me and Ashutosh scored runs but the decisive moment was Jitesh (Sharma) Rashid Khan hitting two sixes even though he scored only 15-18 runs (16). Sometimes the scorecard doesn't show what you did, but as a professional you know what you contributed and how the team benefited. In our team environment, every run and wicket, even a bit of fielding, a stop or a run-out, matters. So at this level these small contributions are sometimes more important than a bigger one in terms of runs.

When someone from your team wins the Purple Cap or Orange Cap, it feels good. But ultimately it is a team sport. So we get more satisfaction when we contribute to the team's cause.

IPL is a very big tournament now. Most of the youngsters coming through the levels want to play in the IPL. Has coaching at the grassroots level evolved in that regard, not just in technical terms, but also in terms of situational awareness in match conditions?

The intent and shot selection of players at grassroots, U-19 or other junior level has evolved and changed a lot over the past 10-12 years. The way they hit the ball, the way they show their intent, is very different now. This is a very good sign for cricket. Arshin Kulkarni, who plays for LSG, hits an on-drive on the first ball he faces. Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit six fours in six balls of the first over in the IPL. The mentality has changed a lot.

No doubt you work a lot on your technique and develop the ramp shot, reverse sweep and reverse scoop in the off-season. These things will continue and develop in the future. At a high level like the IPL, the mentality and approach has changed and that is why scores of 220-230 are scored and even chased. Batting and power hitting have changed and evolved tremendously.

As for reading games, that comes with experience. If you ask an U-19 cricketer to play the lead role or finish a match, it would be very tough on him. There are exceptions, like Shubman Gill, who is very mature for his age. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, I got out due to a very schoolboy mistake. We needed eight runs per over and I played a very poor shot. I consider myself a more mature player than some others, but I still made that mistake. But you learn from your mistakes, and hopefully I won't make that mistake again in future matches and later in my career. So obviously it's a learning curve in cricket.

This game awareness comes with playing a certain number of matches, some get it faster than others