Sports
Heroes' welcome for hockey team in Lahore after winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup – Sports
The Pakistani hockey team received a hero's welcome upon arrival in Lahore on Sunday after their silver medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where they narrowly lost to a defensively stoic Japanese team on penalties in the final.
Pakistan remained undefeated on their way to the final, but spoiled their missed chances in the final, where Japan came from behind to defeat them in a penalty shootout.