Sycamores shine in the field and top the leaderboards on the second day of the MVC Outdoor Championships

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State won five different field events on Saturday and also advanced a large majority of track entries to the finals, putting the Sycamores in first place after two days of the MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Saturday's wins for the Sycamores included a series of men's and women's high jump and long jump, along with Indiana State's first conference champion in the decathlon since 2001. Kyrsten Fehribach , Or to Ilupe , Kevin Krutsch , Jake Ottersbach And Claire Pittman all claimed gold on the second day of competition, while five additional Sycamores claimed all-conference honors on Saturday.

Entering the championship on Sunday, the Sycamores collected 105.5 points on the men's side and 90 points on the women's side. Indiana State is 35.5 points ahead of Illinois State on the men's side and 16 points ahead of Belmont on the women's side.

Team scores

GENTLEMEN

1. State of Indiana 105.5

2. State of Illinois – 70

3. Northern Iowa – 56

4. Drake 33

5. Belmont 28.5

6. Southern Illinois – 24

7. Valparaiso 23

8. Bradley-8

WOMEN

1. State of Indiana 90

2. Belmont 74

3. Murray State 44.5

5. State of Illinois 34.5

6. Drake 32

7. State of Missouri 17.

8. Southern Illinois 12

9. Bradley-7

Saturday MVC champions

Saturday All-Conference

Saturday scorers for the Sycamores

Summaries of the previous day: Friday

Sprints/obstacles

Indiana State continued its strong trend of advancing most of its athletes to the finals as nearly every Sycamore entry came from the preliminary rounds. Rachel Mehringer led the way for the Blue and White, setting an all-conditions program record in the 100-meter hurdles with a blistering time of 13.05. Mehringer will be joined by Shanisa Stinson and her season's best time of 13.82, while Collin Forrest ran a career best of 14.15 to advance to the 110m hurdles final.

The Trees will have four in the men's 100m final, with Terrance O'Bannon (10.47), Daunte Majors (10.55), Casey Hood Jr. (10.57) and Isia Thomas (10.59) all qualifying from preliminary rounds. That quartet is supplemented on the women's side Angel Thomas (11.76) and Michelle McDonald (11.83), who both qualified for the final of the 100 meter sprint.

The Trees also advanced to the final of the 400 meters with a few Ianla Hunter automatically qualifying by virtue of winning her heat with a season's best 54.99. Trent Jones came through for the Sycamores on the men's side with a career best of 48.38 to advance from the preliminaries.

Medium distance/distance

Indiana State's distance team continued their strong weekend, picking up points in both steep course races while qualifying both 800-meter entries for the finals.

Logan Pietrzak (9:00.90) and Ryan Handy (9:03.23) both finished in the top five in the men's steeplechase with career-best times, with the Sycamore duo both placing top 10 in the event's program history. Ryan York narrowly missed out on a point-scoring position, but posted a career-best time of 9:15.80 during the event. On the women's side, Rachel Conhoff improved on her career-best time by running 10:54.51 to rank seventh, also moving into the program's top 10.

Indiana State was a perfect 2-for-2 in qualifying the men's 800 meters for the finals. Xavier Wils advanced by winning his heat with a career best time of 1:52.71, while Napoleon Hernández advanced with a time of 1:53.13.

Jumps

Indiana State won both the high jump and long jump titles as part of a big day in the field events. The Sycamores saved their best for last in the long jump, with Or to Ilupe (7.64m/25-00.75) and Shomari Rogers-Walton (7.51m/24-07.75) both posted their highest marks on their final attempts as part of a sweep of the top two places. Claire Pittmans the two best marks came in her last two attempts, with her winning mark being a career best of 6.07m (19–11.00), claiming gold for the second season in a row. Janiya Bowman also added points for the Blue and White in the event, with her top score of 5.89m (19-04.00) placing her fourth.

The Trees' high jump sweep was highlighted by outdoor career bests Kyrsten Fehribach And Grace Quinlan to take the top two places. Both rode 1.76m (5-09.25), with Fehribach finishing first and Quinlan finishing second. On the men's side, Kevin Krutsch repeated as high jump champion by clearing 2.05 m (6-08.75), while Laurens Mitchell Cleared 2.00m (6-06.75) to finish third.

Throws

Performances at all conferences of Elias Foor And Brett Norton in the shot put led the way for the Sycamores on the second day of competition. Norton produced a season-best score of 18.34m (60-02.00) to finish second, while Foor threw a season-best score of 17.74m (58-02.50) to finish third.

Indiana State also picked up points in the women's shot put, such as Hannah Redlin came fourth with a score of 14.57 m (47-09.75). Aliseonna Garnett finished in the top 10 of the event with a career-best throw of 13.64m (44-09.00).

Too many

Indiana State claimed gold in the decathlon for the first time since 2001 Jake Ottersbach The strong first day, made up of top-three placings in the 110m hurdles (14.87) and pole vault (3.80m/12-05.50), helped him finish on the podium with 6471 points. Zenon rule had the highest mark in the pole vault of 4.30 m (14-01.25) on his way to a points-scoring position with 5709 points.

The Sycamores also picked up points in the heptathlon, with Quinlan leading the way for the Trees. Quinlan finished in the top 10 in all three events of the second day after a good opening day, finishing fifth overall with 4865 points. Chamomile Gaskin-Griffith used top-five finishes on day two in both the long jump (5.36m/17-07.00) and the javelin throw (31.47m/103-03) to finish sixth with 4743 points. Chloe Rolen also finished with a career best of 4277 points, her top result on day two coming in the 800m with a time of 2:34.83.

Next one

Indiana State looks to hold the MVC hardware in Terre Haute, with the final day of the 2024 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships kicking off Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Follow the Sycamores

For the latest information on the Sycamore Track & Field and Cross Country teams, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media, among othersFacebookAndTweet. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from bothApp Storeand theGoogle Play Store.

– #Marching On –