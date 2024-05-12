Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi secretly quits the sport and flees to the US with family over tax disputes





She broke her silence on Sunday morning following the claims against her. Camila Giorgi, the Italian tennis star, who has secretly retired from the sport, has fled the country with her family to avoid a dispute with the tax authorities. New York Post reported. The 32-year-old Italian professional was listed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) list of retired players on Tuesday. According to investigations by the Florence Public Prosecutor's Office, the former Wimbledon star and her family have several “gaps” regarding tax returns, which were never filed. The WTA has been unable to reach Ms Giorgi and her family and was unaware of her retirement Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper. Another top sports newspaper La Gazetto dello Sport said Guardia di Finanza, the country's top financial crime police force, is investigating her tax affairs. The outlet further reported that Ms. Giorgi has left Italy for the United States since her abrupt retirement from tennis. It is said that she was joined by her father Sergio, mother Claudio and brothers Leandro and Amadeus. On Sunday morning, Ms Giorgi broke her silence following the claims against her. ''Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the wonderful memories. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my plans, so I look forward to providing more information about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With lots of love, Camila,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. She previously came under fire after being accused of using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. Ms Giorgi is currently ranked No. 116 in the WTA rankings after reaching No. 26 in the world singles rankings in 2018. The tennis star has more than 739,000 followers on Instagram where she shares glamorous photos of her. She also owns a fashion brand, Giomila. The tennis player said this earlier Image that after her tennis career she would like to pursue a career as a fashion designer or writer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/italian-tennis-star-camila-giorgi-secretly-quits-sport-flees-to-us-with-family-amid-tax-dispute-5647995 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

