Filip Gustavsson can allay fears during World Cup – Minnesota Wild





A lot of ink has been spilled about the Minnesota Wild and their three goalie problem. Filip Gustavsson knows he's in the top spot, and he's taken the blame for his inconsistencies last season. If he manages to stay with the Wild this offseason, as many fans want, all the work he puts in this summer will help. And he has already started his campaign of redemption at the Men's World Championship this weekend. When Gustavsson returns to Sweden in the summer, he spends much of the off-season living in a more remote area without access to an ice rink. Could that be part of his consistency problem last season? Who knows? But this offseason will be a little different. Instead of returning to his home, Gustavsson traveled to the Swedish national team, where he is apparently the starting goalkeeper. Having an extra month of ice time could go a long way toward filling in the gaps in his offseason training. During the first match between Sweden and the USA, Gustavsson showed flashes of his old self. The Vezina-level self who played two overtime games against the Dallas Stars last season and shut out the Florida Panthers in this season's home opener. Last season, Gustavsson's overall save percentage was .899. Frankly, that's unacceptable for an NHL goaltender. But during the match against the USA, Gustavsson stopped 28 of 30 shots, giving him a save percentage of .933. That's back to the .931 save percentage he averaged during his stellar 2022-2023 season. This summer will also give Gustavsson some time to focus on the mental aspects of the game. In his exit interview after the Wild season ended, he said recognized that he probably needed a sports psychologist this summer. Taking a few months off, playing with another team and bringing in a psychologist to help could change Gustavsson's thinking about his time in the fold. Unfortunately, it seems like he was in a mental rut last season. Once he had one bad game, he couldn't shake it. Physically he was still trying his best. However, when his mind was filled with thoughts about the last match he lost or how he conceded the softest of shots, it was hard to climb out. Unfortunately, it was easier to continue digging. Gustavsson can also use this offseason to further settle into his role as a father. His son was born shortly after he returned to Sweden after the 2023 play-offs. Living with a newborn baby, especially a first child, is completely different. Gustavsson seems like a man who would want to be a hands-on father. By the time his son became old enough to have a regular, reliable schedule, the family returned to the United States, which likely messed up the schedule again. Some heartless fans believe hockey players should be robots, unaffected by family life while at the rink. But it does not work like that. These players are both professional athletes and normal people. Changing family dynamics can spill over onto the ice, no matter how hard a player tries to stop it. Now that the baby is turning one, Gustavsson may feel more comfortable with his little family and gain more separation between his personal life and his on-ice play. For the time being, no one will know how the goalkeeping situation will turn out. But anyone watching Sweden in the World Cup can see Gustavsson fighting for his chance to stay.

