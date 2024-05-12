List of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in May





There are less than three months to go before the Olympic Games in Paris. The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than three months away and the race to qualify is heating up. Qualification for some sports has been completed, while others are still ongoing. Certain sports will determine qualification through rankings, which are expected to be announced at the end of June. As far as Indian athletes are concerned, there are numerous tournaments in the pipeline. Athletes prepare to give it their all in pursuit of their Olympic dreams. For Indian wrestlers and boxers, this will be their last chance to secure Olympic quota. India has high expectations for the Paralympic Games in athletics, canoeing and rowing. List of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in April S.No Sport Events Date 1 Table tennis East Asian Qualifying Tournament May 2024 2 Artistic gymnastics African Championships May 3-6 3 Athletics World athletics relay May 4-5 4 Archery European Continental Qualifying Tournament May 5-6 5 Tennis Romemeesters 100 May 6-13 6 Table tennis Southeast Asian Qualifying Tournament May 8-10 7 Wheelchair fencing American zonal lesson May 8-12 8 Canoe European canoe sprint qualifying competition May 8-9 9 Modern penthalon World Cup May 8-13 10 For canoeing World Championships May 9-11 11 Wrestling World Qualifying Tournament May 9-12 12 Football AFC-CAF Playoff Men The 9th of May 13 Table tennis Oceania Qualifying Tournament May 10th 14 For Judo IBSA Grand Prix 15 May 15 Triathlon Olympic qualifying race world triathlon mixed relay May 17 16 Trampoline African Championships May 10-11 17 Para-athletics Grand prize May 12-14 18 Cycling UCI BMX World Championships May 12-18 19 Table tennis South Asian Qualifying Tournament May 13-15 20 Table tennis Pan American Qualifying Tournament May 14-18 21 Table tennis European qualifying tournament May 15-19 22 Table tennis African qualifying tournament May 16-18 23 3*3 Basketball FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament May 16-19 24 3*3 Basketball FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament May 16-19 25 Break Olympic qualifying series May 16-19 26 Cycling Olympic qualifying series BMX Freestyle May 16-19 27 Sport climbing Olympic qualifying series May 16-19 28 Artistic gymnastics Asian Championships May 16-26 29 golf US PGA Championships May 16-19 30 Table tennis West Asian Qualifying Tournament May 17-19 31 Table tennis Central Asian Qualifying Tournament May 17-19 32 Para-athletics World Championships May 17-25 33 Triathlon Mixed relay Olympic qualifying tournament May 17-18 34 For triathlon Para Triathlon World Cup May 18 35 Rowing Final Qualification Regatta May 19-21 36 Para Rowing Final Qualification Regatta May 19-21 37 Weightlifting World Powerlifting Championship May 19-22 38 Triathlon World Cup May 19 39 Rhythmic gymnastics Asian Championships May 2-4 40 Rhythmic gymnastics European Championships May 22-26 41 Rhythmic gymnastics Oceana Championships May 22-26 42 Modern penthalon World Cup May 22-26 43 Para table tennis World Qualifying Tournament May 23-25 44 Wheelchair fencing World Cup May 23-26 45 Boxing World Qualifying Tournament 2 May 23-June 3 46 Para table tennis World Qualifying Tournament May 23-25 47 Artistic gymnastics Oceana Championships May 25-26 48 Para-athletics Grand prize May 25-27 49 Triathlon World Championship Series May 26 50 golf US Women's Open May 30 – June 2 Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

