It was sickening enough to see a rival win the national championship. It would be even worse if four rivals made the expanded College Football Playoff.

Bowl games will lose even more luster in the expanded playoff era.

Expanded playoffs create an “opportunity,” says LSU's Brian Kelly. Sure, but what chance?

Whether the expanded College Football Playoff comes as a blessing or a curse depends on which side of the break you're on and what your rivals are up to.

It's a big development for a team like Penn State, which has finished in the top 12 of the final playoff rankings six times in the last eight years but has never qualified for a four-team playoff.

But what about a program like Florida? The Gators would have made a 12-team playoff in each of Dan Mullen's first three seasons. However, for the past three seasons, the Gators would have been close to a 60-team playoff.

Meanwhile, Florida's rivals would have entered an expanded playoff one by one. It's sickening enough for Gators fans to stomach all that Dawg barking after Georgia won back-to-back national championships. Now imagine the feeling of seeing not only Georgia, but also Tennessee make the 2022 playoffs in Florida, aka Georgia And Florida State piled into the playoffs last season.

Now think about this season, where Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and FSU are positioning themselves as playoff hopefuls, while the Gators are positioned for more mediocrity. Billy Napier appearing in the third year of the Mayo Bowl, as four rivals gathered in the play-offs, would be something of a sad consolation indeed.

In the four-team playoff era, if your team is playing for mayonnaise while your rival is playing in the Citrus Bowl, a fan fluent in mental gymnastics might convince themselves that that's about equal. However, that logic doesn't hold true if your rivals take over the first round of the twelve-team play-off. No one wants their coach to be smeared with a bad sandwich while several rivals play for the big kid's prize.

Do Gators fans really need to shout “SEC! SEC!” to sing? while Georgia and Tennessee play in a playoff quarterfinal?

This opportunity is not unique to Florida.

Since Tennessee won its last national title, rivals Alabama, Florida and Georgia each won multiple national championships during the four-team BCS and playoff eras, while the Vols cycled through coaches who ranged from losers to masons to cheating losers. A maddening decade-plus for Tennessee before Josh Heupel arrived.

Watching Mullens Gators claim a few playoff bids would have been gasoline for Tennessee's mattress fire.

Perhaps in this case it would be better to have fewer rivals than Florida or Tennessee, or at least weaker rivals. Missouri left its rivals behind when it left the Big 12. So what if Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss make the playoff while Mizzou goes to a bowl game in Florida? The Tigers can still enjoy the snow's reprieve with the comfort that Kansas won't make the playoffs either.

Ruling the Jayhawks wouldn't be a salve for LSU fans. Consider this possibility: LSU narrowly misses the playoff in Brian Kelly's third season, while Alabama qualifies in Kalen DeBoer's first season and also sends the Lane Train Ole Miss to the first round.

In a four-team playoff, there would be no room for Alabama And Ole Miss. Maybe there isn't room for both this season. With twelve qualifying tournaments there is plenty of room for both.

Naturally, it also increases the chance that Kellys Tigers will qualify.

So I repeat: 12-team playoff, blessing or curse?

More places in the play-offs create opportunities, Kelly said last month in response to that question.

It's certainly an opportunity.

It's a chance to either make the playoffs or be relegated to an even more irrelevant bowl game while rivals enjoy the real party.

Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.

