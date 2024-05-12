Sports
College Football Playoff Expansion Good, Bad for Tennessee, Florida, LSU
- It was sickening enough to see a rival win the national championship. It would be even worse if four rivals made the expanded College Football Playoff.
- Bowl games will lose even more luster in the expanded playoff era.
- Expanded playoffs create an “opportunity,” says LSU's Brian Kelly. Sure, but what chance?
Whether the expanded College Football Playoff comes as a blessing or a curse depends on which side of the break you're on and what your rivals are up to.
It's a big development for a team like Penn State, which has finished in the top 12 of the final playoff rankings six times in the last eight years but has never qualified for a four-team playoff.
But what about a program like Florida? The Gators would have made a 12-team playoff in each of Dan Mullen's first three seasons. However, for the past three seasons, the Gators would have been close to a 60-team playoff.
Meanwhile, Florida's rivals would have entered an expanded playoff one by one. It's sickening enough for Gators fans to stomach all that Dawg barking after Georgia won back-to-back national championships. Now imagine the feeling of seeing not only Georgia, but also Tennessee make the 2022 playoffs in Florida, aka Georgia And Florida State piled into the playoffs last season.
Now think about this season, where Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and FSU are positioning themselves as playoff hopefuls, while the Gators are positioned for more mediocrity. Billy Napier appearing in the third year of the Mayo Bowl, as four rivals gathered in the play-offs, would be something of a sad consolation indeed.
In the four-team playoff era, if your team is playing for mayonnaise while your rival is playing in the Citrus Bowl, a fan fluent in mental gymnastics might convince themselves that that's about equal. However, that logic doesn't hold true if your rivals take over the first round of the twelve-team play-off. No one wants their coach to be smeared with a bad sandwich while several rivals play for the big kid's prize.
Do Gators fans really need to shout “SEC! SEC!” to sing? while Georgia and Tennessee play in a playoff quarterfinal?
This opportunity is not unique to Florida.
Since Tennessee won its last national title, rivals Alabama, Florida and Georgia each won multiple national championships during the four-team BCS and playoff eras, while the Vols cycled through coaches who ranged from losers to masons to cheating losers. A maddening decade-plus for Tennessee before Josh Heupel arrived.
Watching Mullens Gators claim a few playoff bids would have been gasoline for Tennessee's mattress fire.
TOP CITIZENS:From Billy Napier to Kalen DeBoer: five SEC football coaches facing the most pressure
OPINION:Brian Kelly says he won't buy transfers, but the long-term plan leaves LSU football short
Perhaps in this case it would be better to have fewer rivals than Florida or Tennessee, or at least weaker rivals. Missouri left its rivals behind when it left the Big 12. So what if Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss make the playoff while Mizzou goes to a bowl game in Florida? The Tigers can still enjoy the snow's reprieve with the comfort that Kansas won't make the playoffs either.
Ruling the Jayhawks wouldn't be a salve for LSU fans. Consider this possibility: LSU narrowly misses the playoff in Brian Kelly's third season, while Alabama qualifies in Kalen DeBoer's first season and also sends the Lane Train Ole Miss to the first round.
In a four-team playoff, there would be no room for Alabama And Ole Miss. Maybe there isn't room for both this season. With twelve qualifying tournaments there is plenty of room for both.
Naturally, it also increases the chance that Kellys Tigers will qualify.
So I repeat: 12-team playoff, blessing or curse?
More places in the play-offs create opportunities, Kelly said last month in response to that question.
It's certainly an opportunity.
It's a chance to either make the playoffs or be relegated to an even more irrelevant bowl game while rivals enjoy the real party.
Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
a digital subscriptiongives you access to all its coverage. Also check out his podcast,SEC football unfilteredor access exclusive columns via theSEC Unfiltered newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/columnists/blake-toppmeyer/2024/05/12/college-football-playoff-2024-tennessee-florida-lsu/73631799007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sofia Vergara balks at 'old-style' hair: Five Hollywood actresses oppose short middle-aged haircuts
- College Football Playoff Expansion Good, Bad for Tennessee, Florida, LSU
- All the details on her timeless dress
- Innovation in Carnwath restoration overcomes challenges
- ABBA make 'appearance' at Eurovision. #ABBA #Eurovision #BBCNews
- “Xi Jinping is China’s only enemy!”: sinologist Marie Holzman without complacency towards the Chinese President
- Donald Trump calls Joe Biden mean and a total idiot at New Jersey rally: the whole world is laughing at him
- Jane Fonda named 'most exciting new young actor'
- The role of artificial intelligence (Google bard) in morphological, histopathological, and radiological image identification: Type-based performance of objective structural practical examination (OSPE)
- An Anglo-Israeli hostage dies in Gaza, says Hamas, which accuses ISRAEL of being responsible for the death
- Uriah Heep at Saint Andrew's Hall, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
- Sunaks Samba with the fashion industry