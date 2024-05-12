Introducing the Dirtball Double, perhaps the biggest grind in tennis

ROME — What's the toughest performance on the Hologic WTA Tour? Going from coast to coast in March to win the Sunshine Double, Indian Wells and Miami on hard courts, or surviving the grueling clay to beat Madrid and Rome, which we call – tongue firmly in cheek – the “Dirtball Double” ?

Since the women's tournament was introduced in Madrid in 2009, only two women have been able to win Madrid and Rome consecutively, and both did so when Rome was positioned as a weeklong event with a smaller draw. Dinara Safina won the sweep in 2009, and Serena Williams did it four years later. Simona Halep and Ons Jabeur came within one win of 2017 and 2022 respectively.

And it's not just the women. Since the men's event switched from hard court to clay that same year, it has only been done three times. Rafael Nadal, the greatest clay court player ever, did so in 2010 and 2013, and Novak Djokovic in 2011.

But the format of the Dirtball Double has changed again. Over the past two years, Madrid and Rome have expanded their formats, aligning them with a 96-player draw to be played in two weeks, as have Indian Wells and Miami.

To win the Sunshine Double, a player must go from the California desert to the beaches of South Florida and win 12 to 14 matches over 25 days while adjusting to a three-hour time difference. To win the Dirtball Double, a player must now win the same number of matches over 26 days.

The change is significant when it comes to rating the revised difficulty.

“Indian Wells and Miami, everyone is just used to it,” said Victoria Azarenka, one of only four women to win the Sunshine Double. 'We wanted more drama and 1715550249 we stretched the drama a bit too much, making it a kind of telenovela when there are too many seasons.

“I'm hoping we'll make some adjustments. I feel like it's taking too long for everyone.”

Maria Sakkari agreed. The two-week format may give players more time to rest between matches, but the extended format can be exhausting.

“I had a few days between Madrid and Rome,” said Sakkari, “I had the chance to go home. Some people can't do that. They just stay at the tournament. It's just a hotel. You go to the location. It can be a bit too much. I think it's very tough and I see a lot of retirements.”



Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Although there is no time zone battle between the two European capitals, there is a significant difference in altitude. Madrid is over 600 meters above sea level, while Rome is actually played at sea level. According to the players, the height differences make the two clay tournaments feel like night and day.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has won Madrid twice but has only reached one semi-final in Rome. Last year, after beating Iga Swiatek to win Madrid, she crashed out in the second round. When asked how different the conditions were between the two tournaments, Sabalenka's eyes widened.

“It's a big difference,” Sabalenka told WTA Insider. “Madrid is high, the ball flies very fast and bounces high. Here it is much slower, longer rallies, the weather can be difficult.”

Sabalenka was not surprised to hear that only two players have ever been able to beat Madrid and Rome.

“I would say it's so hard,” Sabalenka said. “It's so different. On hard courts it's still a bit similar.

“But here it's so different. The clay is so different. You have to adapt very well and you have to be two levels higher than the rest of the players, so you have a gap to discover the surface and play.”

El Clsico: Swiatek squeaks past Sabalenka in exciting Madrid final



Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek has that buffer. During her 37-match winning streak in 2022, she became the youngest player – male or female – to win Indian Wells and Miami.

Now, after winning her first title in Madrid, she could be the first player to win the Dirtball Double since the tournaments moved to two weeks. She has already won Rome twice, in 2021 and 2022.

For Swiatek, neither surpasses the other in difficulty.

“Yeah, I think the difference is it's pretty much the same in terms of adjustment and how different it is,” Swiatek said. “[Indian Wells and Miami] is a good comparison, I would say.”



JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

An additional problem is that Indian Wells and Miami stand alone as the biggest events of the spring hard court season. It's the final four-week push to close out the start of the season. Once done, the players go home, rest and get ready for the clay.

But Madrid and Rome are back-to-back WTA 1000s culminating in a Grand Slam. According to former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, that's a big curveball. Players must manage their physical and mental energy to play well enough to win, while also working to peak for the French Open.

“It's different, and it's hard to win both,” Kerber said, “but it's possible. But it's hard, especially when you have a week off and then you have Roland Garros.

'It's definitely more difficult for me [when you have a Slam coming] because I know that after clay court matches I am dead. It's always different when you play long matches and get long matches on clay, as opposed to hard court, for example.”

As the tour's biggest events at the WTA 1000 expand, the debate will rage on.

“For me, I'm just not used to it,” Azarenka said. “I'm not used to these types of events. Then we have Toronto and Cincinnati doubles, and then the Asian doubles.

“We'll get a lot of nicknames.”